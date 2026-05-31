48 hours in pictures, 31 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This aerial picture shows a damaged bridge in Raqa province following recent flooding as water levels rise along the Euphrates River on May 30, 2026. Syria’s energy ministry warned on April 28 of rising water levels on the Euphrates River after flooding in the north and east following increased flows from neighbouring Turkey and recent rains. A statement said government water authorities in Deir Ezzor, Raqa and Aleppo provinces had announced a “state of emergency” and were taking precautionary measures. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)
Jaan Roose walks a highline between the Palace of Culture and Science and Varso Tower during the Red Bull Time Line in Warsaw, Poland, May 31, 2026. During the event Estonian slackliner crossed a 500-meter-long line suspended about 180 meters above the city streets between two tallest buildings in Poland. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Orania residents hoist the South African Republic flag at the cemetery built on the site of the Anglo – Boer war concentration camp of Doornbult near Orania, on May 30, 2026. Bittereinderdag, celebrated in Orania on may 31st, commemorates the signing of the Treaty of Vereeniging on May 31, 1902, which ended the Second Boer War, and coincide with the 35th anniversary of the foundation of Orania. Established in 1991 after the abolition of the racial laws, Orania is protected under South Africa’s constitution, which ensures the right to self-determination. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A group of people, many carrying sticks and clubs, walk past a South African Police Service vehicle as they take part in a protest against illegal immigrants organised by March and March in Goodwood, a Cape Town suburb, on May 30, 2026. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Malta Labour Party (PL) supporters celebrate after winning the elections in Hamrun Malta on May 31, 2026. Malta’s Labour party has won an unprecedented fourth term in a victory for outgoing Prime Minister Robert Abela, a sample count of ballots showed on May 31. Preliminary results gave the election to Labour, officials in the Counting House in Naxxar said, as fireworks were set off across the tiny Mediterranean island. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
People take part in the Saltibarsciai Slip and Slide competition on an inflatable foam-covered slide during the Pink Soup Fest 2026, an annual event celebrating the “Saltibarsciai” beetroot soup in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 30, 2026. A centuries-old staple in Lithuanian households, the Saltibarsciai soup has become synonymous with Lithuanian identity, and is now celebrated with its very own festival in Vilnius: Vilnius Pink Soup Fest. (Photo by Petras Malukas / AFP)
A woman walks past the iconic blue-colored houses in Jodhpur on May 31, 2026. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
A person with a mask depicting France’s President Emmanuel Macron poses with TotalEnergies’s headquarters tower in the background as takes part in a protest organised by associations Attac, Avaaz, 350 and Action Justice Climat Paris on the sidelines of the company’s annual general meeting, to denounce “the financial and political support the group continues to receive, despite its ongoing fossil fuel projects and their human, climate and environmental impacts”, in the forecourt of La Defense business district in Puteaux on May 29, 2026. The action depicts French President Emmanuel Macron feeding a TotalEnergies pipeline with French taxpayers’ money with group’s CEO Patrick Pouyanne surrounded by overflowing profits on the other end, to protest against the impacts associated with projects such as EACOP, Mozambique LNG and TotalEnergies’ expansion into fossil fuels. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP)
Health workers stand in a new Ebola treatment center during a visit of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Bunia, in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. The World Health Organization’s director general had earlier announced he was coming to Bunia, capital of Ituri province, to “help” and “listen to” the people facing the worst of the outbreak.The highly contagious haemorrhagic fever is already present in three eastern DRC provinces and in neighbouring Uganda, where nine confirmed infections, including one death, have been recorded.There have been at least 1,077 suspected cases of Ebola in the DRC since the outbreak was declared on May 15, including 246 deaths, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on May 28. (Photo by GLODY MURHABAZI / AFP)
The peloton rides past the Colosseum during the 21th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2026 – Tour of Italy cycling race of 131km from Rome to Rome, Italy, on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
An aerial photograph shows the Cerne Abbas Giant, in Dorchester, southern England on May 29, 2026. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Canada’s experimental rock band “Angine de Poitrine” guitarist Khn de Poitrine performs during a concert part of the Nuits Botanique music festival in Brussels on May 28, 2026. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 28 May 2026