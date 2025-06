24 hours in pictures, 2 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Sarafina cast at the opening night of Sarafina The Musical at Joburg Theatre on June 01, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

The Blue Bridge, a pedestrian bridge in Craighall Park that crosses the Braamfontein Spruit, is seen, 2 June 2025, still damaged after heavy rains and floods damaged the bridge on 5 March, and again on 26 March. Despite being cordoned off the bridge is still in use daily. The community has launched a petition to put pressure on authorities, including the City of Johannesburg and Johannesburg Roads Agency, to fix the bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A woman wears long clothing to protect her from the heat while riding along a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 June 2025. Northern and central Vietnam have experienced a widespread heatwave, with the highest temperatures up to 40 degrees Celcius. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH Muslim worshippers gather to pray around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca on June 1, 2025 ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) Boiketlong informal settlement artist Molatodi Mpahane showscases his work along Waterdaal Road in Sebokeng, north of Johannesburg, 2 June 2025. He has been showcasing his artworks since 2013. He makes his art in two days. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Paris Saint-Germain’s players light smoke flares as they parade on a bus on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on June 1, 2025, a day after PSG won the 2025 UEFA Champions League final football match against Inter Milan in Munich. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) A labourer struggles to pull two sheep down slippery stone steps for a wash ahead of the Muslim holy festival Eid al-Adha in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 June 2025. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays, marking the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN Smoke rises from the crater of the Etna volcano as it erupts, on Mount Etna near Catania on June 2, 2025. A huge plume of ash, gas and rock spewed forth on June 2, 2025, from Italy’s Mount Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, after a portion of its southeastern crater likely collapsed, authorities said. (Photo by Giuseppe Distefano / AFP) Cuirassiers, the honor guard of the president of the Italian republic, take position on the steps of the Altar of the Fatherland for the wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the Unknown Soldier during the celebrations for the Republic Day, in Rome, Italy, 02 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI Fish float on the surface of the water during during a mass die-off at the Ibn Najm marsh, about 25 kilometres northeast of Najaf in central Iraq on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Qassem al-KAABI / AFP) Dancers from the Surialanga Dance Company perform a dance at the International Convention Centre in Durban during the ” I am because We are” event organised by the Brahma Kumaris. Brahma Kumaris is a spiritual movement that emphasizes meditation, personal transformation, and world renewal. It teaches individuals to view the world as fundamentally spiritual, not just material, and cultivates a collective consciousness of peace and individual dignity. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal A man enjoys the fifteenth annual Tomato Fight Festival known as “Tomatina” in Sutamarchan, Boyaca Department, Colombia on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 1 June 2025