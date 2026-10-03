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Red Bull’s Verstappen grabs pole position for Bahrain GP

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By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

3 October 2026

11:52 am

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The Bahrain Grand Prix is being raced in Malaysia due to disruption in the Gulf linked to the US-led war with Iran.

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen gestures after finishing in pole position during the qualifying session of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang on October 3, 2026. Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP.

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Four-time world champion Max Verstappen grabbed pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix being held in Malaysia with the fastest time in Saturday’s qualifying session.

Red Bull’s Verstappen, currently sixth in the world championship standings, took his first pole of the year ahead of seven-time British world champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari.

It will be the first time the Dutch driver has started at the front of the grid since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season.
Verstappen’s teammate Isack Hadjar set the third-fastest qualifying time but the Frenchman will drop five places on the starting grid due to a penalty imposed on Red Bull for fitting new engine components beyond the permitted quota.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli of Italy finished fourth in qualifying.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is being raced in Malaysia due to disruption in the Gulf linked to the US-led war with Iran.

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