Russell holds off Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Russell appeared on course for a comfortable win as the race unfolded with few incidents of note in the opening stages.

George Russell held off Max Verstappen by one-tenth of a second to win a crash-filled Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on Saturday and cut team-mate Kimi Antonelli’s championship lead.

Russell started from pole position and built an 11-second lead before safety cars allowed Verstappen to nestle his Red Bull right behind the Mercedes.

Verstappen chased Russell all the way home, manoeuvering close enough on the final lap for a last lunge on Turn 15 but Russell help the Dutchman off.

“That was a fast last lap. He was touching,” said Russell at the finish. “After those yellows (flags) I lost the boost. I thought he was going to get me.”

Verstappen was philosophical.

“The final lap George lost boost and I got close, but it was not enough,” the four-time world champion said.

Isack Hadjar in the other Red Bull was third. Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari.

Antonelli, who led Russell by 81 points ahead of the race but started from 16th after a crash in qualifying, climbed through the field to finish fifth.

The race was becalmed by two mid-race crashes.

On lap 35, Alex Albon drove his Williams into a wall, bringing out the safety car which allowed the field to concertina.

At the restart Franco Colapinto lunged up the inside but ran out of space entering the next corner. He locked up and went sideways pushing Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly into Lando Norris in a McLaren. The three went off the track in a synchronised slide.

Both drivers for the struggling French team were in position for top-10 finishes.

“Oh my God, oh my God. I don’t believe it,” said Gasly on team radio adding a swear word. “So many points gone.”

The race ended under a yellow flag after Valtteri Bottas rammed his Cadillac into a wall.