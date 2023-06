It's been 24 years since South Africa bagged a medal at the World Half-Marathon Championships, but following some explosive performances across the board in the first half of the 2023 season, South African road runners are showing the potential to shine again. In February, Stephen Mokoka clocked 2:06:42 to finish fifth at the Osaka Marathon in Japan - just six seconds outside the SA 42km record of 2:06:33 set by Gert Thys in Tokyo in 1999. READ MORE: Distance runners Mokoka and Dijana shine on the road Then, in May, Precious Mashele covered the 10km distance in 27:35, slicing three seconds...

It’s been 24 years since South Africa bagged a medal at the World Half-Marathon Championships, but following some explosive performances across the board in the first half of the 2023 season, South African road runners are showing the potential to shine again.

In February, Stephen Mokoka clocked 2:06:42 to finish fifth at the Osaka Marathon in Japan – just six seconds outside the SA 42km record of 2:06:33 set by Gert Thys in Tokyo in 1999.

READ MORE: Distance runners Mokoka and Dijana shine on the road

Then, in May, Precious Mashele covered the 10km distance in 27:35, slicing three seconds off Mokoka’s national record in Gqeberha.

And over the weekend, Thabang Mosiako delivered a superb tactical performance to outclass most of the men listed above, securing his maiden national half-marathon title in Gqeberha. He clocked 1:00:29, with Mashele and Mokoka also dipping under 61 minutes.

Similarly, among the country’s top women, Glenrose Xaba has displayed superb form this year and is likely to be targeting a top-10 finish in the half-marathon at the World Road Running Championships in Riga later this year.

She produced another breakthrough result on Saturday, earning her fourth successive SA half-marathon title in a personal best 1:08:36.

ALSO READ: Glenrose Xaba chasing faster times on the road

Xaba could also be joined in Riga by Dom Scott-Efurd, who holds an impressive 21km personal best of 1:07:32, as well as Cacisile Sosibo, who made a spectacular debut on Saturday by grabbing the silver medal in 1:09:46, and Cian Oldknow who earned bronze in 1:10:48.

In addition, with the global championships hosting mile (1.609km) and 5km races, middle-distance runners Ryan Mphalele and Tshepo Tshite will also be looking to put up a fight in the battle for the podium.

Lengthy drought

Between 1994 and 1999, South Africa earned seven medals in senior individual and team races at the World Half-Marathon Championships, but nobody in the national squad has stepped on the podium in 24 years.

However, with South African athletes showing their best form on the road in decades, there is a real possibility that the drought could finally end in Riga.

Considering the form of the nation’s top athletes, and how tight the contest will be for places in the national team, we can expect some fireworks.

NOW READ: ‘Let me be young’: Lebo Phalula still mixing it with the best