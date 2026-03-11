100 up for Marco van Staden: ‘I’ve learned a lot along the way’

"I've learned a lot along the way, met great people, players and coaches. They all make every bit of effort going the long way worth it."

The final United Rugby Championship local derby of the season between the Bulls and Stormers on Saturday brings a special milestone for a player who went from rugby obscurity to becoming one of the pillars of a proud union and a regular for the national team.

Loose forward Marco van Staden will line up for the 100th time for the Bulls at Loftus (kick-off 2pm).

The 30-year-old’s achievements, including a World Cup and three Rugby Championship titles, are remarkable given the scrumhalf-turned-forward first failed to join a varsity rugby programme.

Van Staden played at nine until a shift to flanker in Grade 11 at Hoërskool Bekker in Magaliesburg. He never played Craven Week and was not part of the national youth systems.

He failed to join North-West University’s rugby programme but was given an opportunity at the University of Pretoria (Tuks).

Van Staden shone there, went on to the Bulls, made his Currie Cup debut in 2017, and the next year earned his first call-up for the Springboks.

‘Big privilege’

Thirty-two Test caps later and the rest is history. Aside from one season at Leceister Tigers, the loose forward, who is increasingly playing backup hooker, has been a stalwart in Pretoria.

“It’s a big privilege playing 100 games for the Bulls,” Van Staden said.

“I’ve learned a lot along the way, met great people, players and coaches. They all make every bit of effort going the long way worth it.”

He said special moments included his first Super Rugby cap, against the Hurricanes at Loftus in 2018, which the Bulls fought back to win 21-19. Also, winning the Super Rugby Unlocked title in 2020 after Covid put professional rugby on hold, was a silver lining.

“But every game is special for me. I know how short a career can be so I try to make every game as special as I can, try and give everything that I can because you never know when it will be your last.”

Bulls captain praises Van Staden

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee said they would try make Van Staden’s 100th cap special.

“When I think of Marco, the first word that comes to mind is warrior,” Coetzee said.

“He’s fearless. He gives his heart and soul for this union every day. He’s a humble guy who puts the team above his own needs.”

The Bulls captain said it was an honour to play with Van Staden, who was a great servant of the union.

“I think his family, wife and kids can be very proud of what he’s achieved so far. May it long continue.”