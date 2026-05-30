Questionable tactics: Bulls coach hopes Munster will play ball

"They just go and sit even though there's no injury. They just sit and slow the game down."

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann hopes Munster will not slow the game through players going down “injured” when it suits them, as they seemingly did during their March clash, when the teams meet again in the URC quarter-final at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 1pm).

The sides meet for the first time since the Bulls held on to a 34-31 victory at the same venue despite the Irish side fighting back three times from two scores down.

The Bulls are on a six-game winning streak in the URC and are favourites to beat the 2022/23 title winners to secure their fourth consecutive semifinal spot.

The Bulls have reached three finals in four seasons before this one, and are peaking at the right time.

The missing piece of the puzzle

But Ackermann, who narrowly lost the Challenge Cup final when coaching Gloucester, said when it came to play-offs, many small margins could determine the result.

The bounce of the ball, individual brilliance, and marginal referee decisions are included.

“I’ve played in a lot of finals and also haven’t won. So I’m also searching for the missing [piece].

“The only one I won was in Japan,” Ackermann said, though he was also a consultant for last year’s World Championship-winning Junior Springbok team.

“Make no mistake, we are playing a quality team. They have a rich history in the URC and have won the cup. It’s not just a question of running on and winning. We are going to have to work hard for that.”

The Bulls coach expected another tight game, though he was able to field a full-strength team, while Munster were set to be without Ireland stars Tadhg Beirne and Jack Crowley, who were crucial to the side’s cause.

‘They just go and sit even though there’s no injury’

Ackermann said of Munster’s tactics: “They are clever. They slow the game down when it suits them. Then they bring intensity when they have recovered.

“It is something we will bring to the officials’ attention. I know it’s the South African coaches at Munster who installed that plan and they still do it. They just go and sit even though there’s no injury. They just sit and slow the game down.”

He believed Munster’s objective was to buy up time while their side hung in the game.

“We can only rely on the officials to make sure that doesn’t get misused. Then again, it’s out of our control.”

Ackermann said the Bulls would rather focus on their own game, and take opportunities away from Munster.

“When they [have a lineout] after they had a rest because they went and sat down, we know they will lift the intensity and we must just match it. I think that’s the lesson I learned, that every team, Zebre, Benetton, everybody did it, until the referee must put pressure on them and say listen, if this guy is injured again he must leave the field because we are concerned for his health.

“Then suddenly they all stop doing it. I don’t coach a player to go and sit down unless he’s injured. So hopefully they won’t do it.”

Nortjé’s 150th game for the Bulls

Former captain Ruan Nortjé will play his 150th match for the Bulls. If they lose, it will be his last before he plays in Japan next season.

Captain Marcell Coetzee said they wanted to make the game special for him, as well as other departing players, including Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse (also going to Japan) and Wilco Louw (Stormers), and David Kriel (France).

Ackermann added, “That’s a massive milestone for any player. The quality of the man. I can see why he’s played 150 matches. He’s a team player and a player that any coach will pick just because of his character and work ethic, and the way he conducts himself on and off the field. He’s a leader for us and has proven his leadership skills.”