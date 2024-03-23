URC result: 14-man Lions smash Connacht to make history in Galway

Lions wing Edwill van der Merwe dives over the tryline with an extravagant swan dive to score a try in their URC match against Connacht in Galway on Saturday night. Picture: Piaras O Midheach/Gallo Images

The Lions stunningly became the first South African team to win a United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Connacht in Galway, powering to a huge 38-14 win despite being reduced to 14-men in the 16th minute of the match.

It was an amazing result, after the Lions managed to score first but then lost prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye due to a dangerous tackle, but it seemed to galvanize them instead as they ran in six tries to two for a brilliant win in the end.

What made the result more ridiculous was the fact that Connacht hadn’t been beaten by any other SA side in nine previous attempts at the Sportsground which is usually a fortress for them.

Perfect start

In the match the Lions got off to the perfect start as they worked their way into the Connacht half, before earning a penalty and setting up a lineout deep in their 22m.

From the lineout the Lions attacked, sending the ball all the way to the opposite side of the field, before coming back where eighthman Francke Horn was found in space, allowing him to bump off a tackle and go over under the posts for the converted score and 7-0 lead after six minutes.

Four minutes later Connacht left wing Andrew Smith almost embarrassed the Lions defence with a brilliant jinking run in the visitors 22m, but as he looked odds on to score fullback Quan Horn made a fantastic try saving tackle that dislodged the ball as he went over.

Disaster then struck for the Lions in the 16th minute as Connacht took a quick tap and eventually scored through flank Cian Prendergast, converted by flyhalf JJ Hanrahan to draw the scores levl.

But the ref asked the TMO to take a look at the hit of Ntlabakanye on flank Conor Oliver who took the tap, with replays showing it high and dangerous, leading to a red card and a heavy double blow to the visitors.

Despite being down to 14-men the Lions still looked the more dangerous side and they went ahead in the 26th minute as they setup a lineout on the hosts 5m, and powered a huge maul over for flank JC Pretorius to score putting them 12-7 up.

The rest of the half was scoreless, although the Lions thought they had scored on halftime through scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, only for it to be chalked off by the TMO due to interference in the build-up.

Intercept try

A brilliant start to the second half for the Lions saw them move further ahead as left wing Edwill van der Merwe timed an intercept on the halfway to perfection to run away and score, with flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse converting for a 19-7 lead after 50 minutes.

Connacht hit straight back four minutes later as they attacked from a scrum deep in the Lions 22m, with the ball coming back around for Hanrahan to ghost over and score, with him adding the extras to make it 19-14.

An amazing final 20 minutes from the Lions then followed as they looked like they were the team playing with an extra man as they ran in three more stunning tries.

First from a scrum in Connacht’s 22m the Lions looked out of ideas before outside centre Erich Cronje through a massive dummy, stepped three players and ran over to score a superb solo effort to move them 12 points ahead after 64 minutes.

Seven minutes later they effectively sealed the win as they attacked from a scrum in their own half, going one way then back the other, with Pretorius making the break before feeding Van Der Merwe, who offloaded to Horn to go over in the corner and make it 31-14.

With time almost up the Lions then hit Connacht with one last sucker punch, again attacking from a scrum in their own half, somehow earning the space with a man less as Van Der Merwe sprinted away, before passing to replacement scrumhalf Morne van den Berg to score the converted final score.

Scorers

Connacht: Tries – Cian Prendergast, JJ Hanrahan; Conversions – Hanrahan (2)

Lions: Tries – Francke Horn (2), JC Pretorius, Edwill van der Merwe, Erich Cronje, Morne van den Berg; Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse (4)