Rugby

Home » News

Avatar photo

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

24 Mar 2024

07:44 am

URC Result: Bulls leave it late for bonus-point win over Dragons

This was a ninth win in 12 games for Jake White's side.

Bulls

Kurt-Lee Arendse scores his teams 1st Try during the United Rugby Championship match between Dragons and Bulls at Rodney Parade on March 23, 2024 in Newport, South Wales. Picture: Geraint Nicholas/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images.

The Bulls claimed a bonus-point victory over Dragons in Newport on Saturday to make it a perfect round for South African teams in the URC.

Replacement hooker Johan Grobbelaar scored the vital fourth try in overtime as the Bulls battled to a 31-10 win against bottom-placed Dragons.

A ninth win in 12 games lifted Jake White’s team into second place on the URC log, four points behind leaders Leinster ahead of next weekend’s table-topping clash in Dublin.

Perfect weekend for South African teams

It also completed a perfect weekend for South African teams in round 12 of the URC, with the Lions, Sharks and Stormers also claiming wins on Saturday.

ALSO READ: URC result: 14-man Lions smash Connacht to make history in Galway

The Bulls made heavy weather of things in the first half despite dominating possession and territory, however they led 10-3 at the break thanks to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s converted try on the 30-minute mark.

The dominance of their pack took its toll in the second half as flank Mpilo Gumede completed an industrial performance to score a try off a switch with Devon Williams.

Embrose Papier dotted down with four minutes to go, before Grobelaar went over from a maul in the 82nd minute to ensure the Bulls came away with a full house of points.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team United Rugby Championship

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Cape Town man recalls life-or-death fight with leopard
Local News Rhino orphan Wyntir welcomes second calf: A symbol of hope for conservation effort
Health World TB Day: 6 essential foods for optimal nutrition during TB treatment
Business Secrecy surrounded Jooste’s big FSCA fine and arrest warrant
Courts Senzo Meyiwa: Judge Mokgoatlheng apologises for comments about black lawyers

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe