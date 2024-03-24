URC Result: Bulls leave it late for bonus-point win over Dragons

This was a ninth win in 12 games for Jake White's side.

Kurt-Lee Arendse scores his teams 1st Try during the United Rugby Championship match between Dragons and Bulls at Rodney Parade on March 23, 2024 in Newport, South Wales. Picture: Geraint Nicholas/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images.

The Bulls claimed a bonus-point victory over Dragons in Newport on Saturday to make it a perfect round for South African teams in the URC.

Replacement hooker Johan Grobbelaar scored the vital fourth try in overtime as the Bulls battled to a 31-10 win against bottom-placed Dragons.

A ninth win in 12 games lifted Jake White’s team into second place on the URC log, four points behind leaders Leinster ahead of next weekend’s table-topping clash in Dublin.

Perfect weekend for South African teams

It also completed a perfect weekend for South African teams in round 12 of the URC, with the Lions, Sharks and Stormers also claiming wins on Saturday.

ALSO READ: URC result: 14-man Lions smash Connacht to make history in Galway

The Bulls made heavy weather of things in the first half despite dominating possession and territory, however they led 10-3 at the break thanks to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s converted try on the 30-minute mark.

The dominance of their pack took its toll in the second half as flank Mpilo Gumede completed an industrial performance to score a try off a switch with Devon Williams.

Embrose Papier dotted down with four minutes to go, before Grobelaar went over from a maul in the 82nd minute to ensure the Bulls came away with a full house of points.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.