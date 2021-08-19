The rise and rise of little-known Bok lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg

Ken Borland

Five years ago a young Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg made the brave choice to leave his mom and dad behind in Pretoria and move to France.

Now he is back in South Africa and poised to make his Springbok debut off the bench in the second Rugby Championship Test against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

In three years at the Bulls between 2014 and 2016, he had only played five Super Rugby matches. It was Jake White, ever the sharp eye for talent, who made contact as he was then coaching Montpellier.

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg playing for the Blue Bulls against Western Province in the Currie Cup in 2014. Picture: Luigi Bennett/Gallo Images

Janse van Rensburg’s leap of faith has certainly paid off and White this week fondly remembered the kid who arrived at Montpellier and how much he has now grown.

“I’m very proud and happy for him, he’s gone a different route,” White, ironically now coaching the Bulls, said.

“He hadn’t really put his hand up here yet, in his age-group there were so many unbelievable locks, so he decided to go away from South Africa and he has really grown up.

‘Quiet and reserved’

“He made some massive sacrifices along the way, leaving his parents behind, and he first of all just joined the Montpellier Academy as a 21-year-old prospect. He still had to qualify to play senior rugby.

“I still remember when he arrived at Montpellier, this little blond-haired boy from Affies, very quiet and reserved. Now he’s married with a kid. Having been through all that, he did not coast to where he is now, he’s tougher and wiser and I have no doubt he will cope at international level.”

‘Hard worker’

Both White and veteran Springbok lock Lood de Jager, who will play his 50th Test on Saturday and is likely to partner Janse van Rensburg in the second row in the second half, pointed to the two-metre tall, 115kg, 27-year-old’s ability to organise the lineout as being a key strength.

“His point of difference is that he can play lock and No 7, and he calls the lineouts. He’s a hard worker, he’s been playing in a tough league, with and against some of the best players in the world,” White pointed out.

“Nicolaas has been in France for a few years and is now one of Montpellier’s key players, he runs the lineout there.

“He works hard in training and off the field he does a lot of analysis on the opposition’s lineouts as well,” De Jager, who would have crossed swords with Janse van Rensburg when the Sale Sharks met the French club in European competition, said.