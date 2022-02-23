‘I want to be different’: No backline move for Dayimani

Ross Roche

Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani has reiterated that he has no interest in playing in the backline, despite him having all the attributes to be a successful centre or wing.

Dayimani has been enjoying an extended run in the Stormers starting line-up and the former Lions player has shown his incredible stepping and fending abilities as well as a superb turn of pace in scoring a few tries in recent times.

Asked if he would consider a move into the backline, Dayimani was adamant that he was a loose forward and was fully focussed on succeeding in that position.

“It’s been a talking point from back in school when I played for Jeppe. They shifted me around, from wing to centre, but to be honest for me it comes down to personal preference,” explained Dayimani.

“I prefer playing loose forward because when I break lines and step and run around players at loose forward it is something different. But if I do it at wing, I’m just another wing because all the wings are doing it.

“Going to the backline will also be a disadvantage for me because my aerial skills and other things I haven’t focused on will be important and that is going to put me back in the pecking order.

“Swys (de Bruin) has tried me at wing. I played wing against the Crusaders and I played number 12 against the Sharks in Super Rugby, and to be honest in open play it is no different. It’s only the set-piece, but at the end of the day I am a loose forward.”

Dayimani’s run in the Stormers side at eighthman has come at the expense of explosive youngster Evan Roos, who has been injured, but with Roos back in training and almost at full fitness his time in the starting XV could be coming to an end.

Assistant coach Norman Laker was asked if the team would consider playing the two together, with one switching to flank to accommodate the other, in a similar way to how the Stormers have accommodated Warrick Galant and Damian Willemse.

“I think both of them can play seven and eight equally well. There are a lot of similarities between the two of them,” Laker said.

“Both of them are phenomenal players, game breakers and can turn a game on its head. The similarities between the two are great and whether they will play in the same team, you never know, anything is possible.”

The Stormers leave for Ireland on Wednesday where they are set to take on Connacht in their United Rugby Championship match on Saturday afternoon, and Dayimani will be eager to continue his sparkling form and give the coaching staff something to think about.