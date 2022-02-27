Latest URC defeat ‘a massive learning curve’ for Lions

Ross Roche

The Lions will take the positives out of a solid showing against table topping Leinster, after they made their opponents work hard for a 21-13 win in their United Rugby Championship match at the RDS Arena in Dublin over the weekend.

Lions captain Jaco Kriel was thrilled with the fight shown by his charges and was happy with the way they stood up against a side that he claimed was comparable to the Crusaders in Super Rugby.

“If you look at Leinster, coming out of Super Rugby you could compare them to a Crusaders side that likes to speed it up. Those first lineouts they caught us off guard and showed us how they want to play,” explained Kriel.

“Afterwards I spoke to the vice-captain and I told him it’s a massive step up because we are used to the huddles before the lineouts and slowing it down going into the lineout in South Africa, and this is just a whole next level.

“But it’s good, the guys have to experience it and you have to adapt, you have to react quicker. So playing against a world class team like Leinster was a massive learning curve for all of the guys.”

Coach Ivan van Rooyen was also pleased with the effort shown by the team and how they fronted up against an in-form side on their own turf, especially after a disappointing run of results in SA over the past month.

“We are very proud of our physicality at set piece and we showed that in the match,” said Van Rooyen.

“We came here with a clear plan of how we wanted to play and put Leinster under pressure, and I think in a lot of patches in the game we managed to do that.

“So I am proud of the character and proud of the way we fought for 80 minutes, but I think they still won the small moments which in the end counted against us.”

The Lions were also buoyed by the performance of their young brigade, with 19-year-old Ruan Venter and 20-year-old Quan Horn impressing amongst a number of inexperienced players who were playing a team of this calibre for the first time.

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg also enjoyed an electric game and was singled out for praise by the Irish media after the match.

“The proudest thing for me was we finished the game with a lot of young players, and seeing how they responded and that they can play at that pace was very encouraging for us,” said Van Rooyen.

“He’s (Van Den Berg) exceptional, his one-on-one ability to beat you is absolutely world class. I am very proud of his performance.”