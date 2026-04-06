All focus now on the race for the URC top eight

South African teams now shift focus to climbing the URC table: Stormers second, Lions fifth, Bulls eighth and Sharks 10th.

After limited progress once again in the Champions and Challenge Cup knockouts, South African rugby teams turn their focus back to the United Rugby Championship (URC).

There, the Lions (fifth), Bulls (eighth) and Sharks (10th) are caught in a fierce mid-table battle to finish in the top half and qualify for the playoffs.

If the Stormers, in second, finish in the top four, they will host a home quarter-final. The higher they finish, the greater the advantage, as they could potentially host a semi-final and final against any lower-ranked team.

But with just four matches left in the league phase, a single slip-up could still derail their campaign.

Stormers come the closest

The Cape side come from a nail-biting 28-27 defeat to Toulon in the Champions Cup last-16 at Stade Mayol. The French team controlled 55% possession and 62% territory, but the Stormers held on for the full 80, leading twice.

They would have snatched a win at the death if a few controversial referee decisions hadn’t gone against them.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said he believed lock Adré Smith had scored a disallowed try, but understood the reason they didn’t award it. However, he said it was clear that Toulon player Charles Ollivon was offside at the end, and he couldn’t understand the reason the referee didn’t penalise that.

The Stormers return to the URC with Connacht and Glasgow Warriors at home, and Ulster and Cardiff away.

Fight for the URC top eight

The Bulls also come from a close 25-21 defeat to Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup last-16 at Scotstoun Stadium.

The Pretoria side stayed in it for most of the game, and even reduced the deficit by one point three minutes from time. But a last-minute Glasgow penalty sealed the result, with Adam Hastings running down the clock with the kick.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said his side were hurting after being knocked out despite preparing well and playing hard.

The Bulls’ remaining games are against Dragons and Scarlets away, and Zebre and Benetton at home.

The Sharks could not carry momentum from their 12-7 half-time lead against Connacht, losing their Challenge Cup last-16 match at Galway 29-12.

Coach JP Pietersen said it was disappointing his side couldn’t convert more opportunities in the first half, before going scoreless in the second.

Still, he said his side showed how well they can play in wet and windy conditions, which they can also expect away to the Ospreys and Edinburgh.

After those, the Sharks play their last URC matches at home against Benetton and Zebre.

The Lions, who crashed out of the Challenge Cup in the pool stages, did not play this past weekend.

They return to the URC at home to Glasgow on 18 April, before hosting Connacht the next weekend. They then travel to Leinster and Munster for the final regular-season matches.