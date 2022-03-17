Rugby

Sport / Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
1 minute read
17 Mar 2022
12:53 pm

WATCH: Specman ‘knocked out’ by Davids, but ‘the boy is okay’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

In trying to stop WP's Angelo Davids, Rosko Specman was 'knocked out' in Bloemfontein.

Rosko Specman of the Cheetahs. Picture: Getty Images

Cheetahs and Sevens flier Rosko Specman was “knocked out” by charging Western Province wing Angelo Davids in the Currie Cup match in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night, but the diminutive winger revealed on Thursday he was okay – despite suffering a concussion.

Specman suffered the “blow” in the 67th minute of the match, which would later be won by his team, the Cheetahs.

Watch it here.

The good news though is that despite suffering a first ever concussion on a rugby field, Specman is okay.

He said on Twitter Thursday morning, “12 years of rugby and suffered my 1st concussion last night. The boy is okay. I’ll be taking it slow for bit.”

He goes on to say that his fellow Sevens player Davids “definitely had his number.”

