WATCH: Specman ‘knocked out’ by Davids, but ‘the boy is okay’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Cheetahs and Sevens flier Rosko Specman was “knocked out” by charging Western Province wing Angelo Davids in the Currie Cup match in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night, but the diminutive winger revealed on Thursday he was okay – despite suffering a concussion.

Specman suffered the “blow” in the 67th minute of the match, which would later be won by his team, the Cheetahs.

Watch it here.

End to end action + isiXhosa commentary = ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? in the world of rugby ???? and we're here for it ???????? pic.twitter.com/YDGJ09CazF — SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) March 16, 2022

The good news though is that despite suffering a first ever concussion on a rugby field, Specman is okay.

He said on Twitter Thursday morning, “12 years of rugby and suffered my 1st concussion last night. The boy is okay. I’ll be taking it slow for bit.”

He goes on to say that his fellow Sevens player Davids “definitely had his number.”