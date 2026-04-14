OPINION: Faf’s move to Bloem a win for Cheetahs, but not so much for the No 9

If the World Cup winner has intentions of getting back into the Springbok team, then joining the Cheetahs is not the best decision.

Faf de Klerk’s decision to join the Cheetahs is an interesting one.

The two-time World Cup winner, who currently plays for Yokohama Canon Eagles in Japan, will join the Bloemfontein-based team from July on a two-year deal.

With all his experience, the 34-year-old will certainly be a great addition to the union. He’ll not only bring his impressive skill-set to the team, but also fulfil a mentorship and coach-like role for the youngsters coming through.

It’s a big win for the Cheetahs.

But if De Klerk has any ambitions of returning to the Springbok squad, and possibly featuring at a third World Cup next year, the Cheetahs are possibly not the place for him.

They’re a side still trying to find a permanent home in an international provincial/club competition and currently only play in the Challenge Cup (on invitation), which they’ve not done very well in, and the Currie Cup.

Right now, the Cheetahs are also playing in the SA Cup, basically a qualification tournament to see which “second-tier” teams locally qualify to play in the Premier Division of the Currie Cup and which will have to make do with the First Division later this season.

This is what the future looks like for De Klerk, when other scrumhalves in South Africa are playing in the United Rugby Championship, against high-quality No 9s from abroad. They’re staying sharp by going up against some of the best in the game.

Here one thinks of Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach, Morné van den Berg and the back-in-favour Herschel Jantjies, who were all part of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ first alignment camp a few weeks ago. Even rookie No 9 Haashim Pead has been earmarked for a Bok role in the near future.

Also, Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier, while not part of the Boks for a few years now and not invited to the first alignment camp earlier this year, is possibly the most in-form No 9 in the country.

How then is De Klerk going to jump the queue and get back into Bok contention, if that’s what he wants and still aspires to, if he’s playing at the Cheetahs?