Veterans Steyn, Du Plessis to take charge of Bulls against WP

Sports Reporter

Veteran flyhalf Morne Steyn will add to his long list of accomplishments when he leads the Bulls in a Currie Cup derby against Western Province at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

The experienced former Springbok No 10 will captain an exciting Bulls team that will have a good blend of experience and youth.

The Pretoria-based side will have a strong starting front row of Simphiwe Matanzima at loosehead prop, Robert Hunt at tighthead, and Bismarck du Plessis, who will be vice-captain, starting at hooker.

“This is another big week of rugby for the Bulls against a strong union,” said Bulls coach Gert Smal.

“We are privileged to have players of Morne Steyn and Bismarck du Plessis’ calibre to provide leadership to a group of youthful, exciting players such as James Verity-Amm and Rynhardt Ludwig, among others.

“We expect Western Province to come hard at us. They will want to get back to winning ways. We know what they are capable of as a unit, and we will need to be at our best if we want to continue putting pressure on teams at the top of the table like the Cheetahs.”

The match kicks off at 8pm.

Bulls: James Verity-Amm, David Kriel, Stedman Gans, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Stravino Jacobs, Morne Steyn (capt), Keagan Johannes; Muller Uys, WJ Steenkamp, Jaco Labuschagne, Janko Swanepoel, Rynhardt Ludwig, Robert Hunt, Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: Joe van Zyl, Lizo Gqoboka, Sebastian Lombard, Raynard Roets, Werner Gouws, Bernard van der Linde, Juan Mostert, Richard Kriel