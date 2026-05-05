Former Springbok centre Jan Serfontein retires

The Bulls player said there were many highs and lows in his career and he knew it was time to call it a day.

Springbok and Bulls centre Jan Serfontein has decided to retire after a rugby career spanning 15 years.

Serfontein last played for the Boks in the Rugby Championship in 2017. He scored four tries for the national team, representing South Africa 35 times at Test level.

Domestically, he played at the Bulls for four seasons, then Montpellier for eight before returning to the club of his youth this season on a three-year deal.

However, he has battled with a severe knee injury since April.

“Every player knows that there’s a time to call it a day,” reflected the 33 year old.

He said that playing for the Bulls had been a dream come true.

“We used to drive up from Port Elizabeth to watch Currie Cup finals and also the year (2009) they won the Super Rugby final against the Chiefs. I was always a fan from when I was a youngster. There were many highs and lows and I’m massively proud and fortunate to have represented the Bulls.”

Serfontein’s illustrious career

Serfontein’s ascent was meteoric. Born in the Eastern Cape in 1993, he first grabbed major attention in 2012 when he helped the Junior Springboks to a Junior World Championship title on home soil.

His dominant performances that year earned him the prestigious title of World Junior Player of the Year, marking him as a potential Springbok mainstay.

Serfontein transitioned seamlessly into the senior ranks, making his Bok debut at just 20 years old against Italy in 2013. Over the next four years, he became a fixture in the national setup, earning 35 caps and representing South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where the team secured a bronze medal.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said: “Jan has been the epitome of a true professional and a ‘Loftus man’ through and through. From the moment he first arrived as a world-class junior talent to his return as a veteran leader, his contribution to this jersey has been immense.

“While his final season was unfortunately cut short by injury, his impact on the culture of this team and his mentorship of the younger players remained invaluable. We wish Jan and his family nothing but the best for this next chapter.”

Jan Serfontein (L) and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg of Montpellier celebrate after their victory during the Final Top 14 match between Castres Olympique and Montpellier Herault Rugby at Stade de France on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty Images

Bulls coach: ‘A quality person’

Coach Johan Ackermann praised Serfontein’s professional manner while representing the Bulls.

“I must congratulate him for playing at the highest level and always putting his body on the line. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a long time coaching Jan at the Bulls but he struck me as a quality person and a great team man. He was always humble and supportive of the team.

“When he saw me, I felt the need to support his decision. I can only thank him for the way he was every day. May he and his family be blessed as they embark on their new chapter.”

In 2017, Serfontein moved to Montpellier, where he would spend the next eight seasons. During his time in France he evolved into a veteran leader, making over 140 appearances and helping the club reach the pinnacle of European rugby.

He highlighted his tenure by winning two major trophies: the European Challenge Cup in 2021 and the French Top 14 title in 2022.