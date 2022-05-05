Springboks to kick off training camp for Wales Tests on 6 June

Sports Reporter

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his series of alignment camps the thumbs up ahead of the international season.

The latest camp concluded in Cape Town on Thursday. The Bok management team previously held a camp in Durban and also met with several overseas-based players in Europe.

The world champions kick off their 2022 season with three Tests against Wales in July. After that they’ll again play in the Rugby Championship, against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

“We are satisfied with the alignment camps, and we believe these sessions will be beneficial to ensure a smooth return to the training field before the three Tests against Wales,” said Nienaber.

“While the first alignment in Durban touched on the team’s programme this season and in the lead up to the World Cup in France, as well as a broad overview of what worked last season and what we can improve on, we zoomed into more detail at this camp focusing on the key areas for the team going forward as we turn our attention to the international season and further ahead to the Rugby World Cup.”

The Bok squad for the Wales Tests will be named in the next few weeks, according to a SA Rugby statement. They’ll attend a training camp in Pretoria from 6 June, where the squad will remain until the conclusion of their first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 2 July.

Springbok fixtures and SA kick-off times:

Incoming Series:

5.05pm: Saturday, 2 July – Springboks v Wales (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

5.05pm: Saturday, 9 July – Springboks v Wales (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

5.05pm: Saturday, 16 July – Springboks v Wales (Cape Town)

Rugby Championship:

5.05pm: Saturday, 6 August – Springboks v All Blacks (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

5.05pm: Saturday, 13 August – Springboks v All Blacks (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

TBC: Saturday, 27 August – Australia v Springboks (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

TBC: Saturday, 3 September – Australia v Springboks (New South Wales, venue TBC)

9.10pm: Saturday, 17 September – Argentina v Springboks (Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

5.05pm: Saturday, 24 September – Springboks v Argentina (Kings Park, Durban)