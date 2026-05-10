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When injured Hooker could be back in action

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

10 May 2026

08:10 am

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Hooker suffered the injury after Ospreys wing Luke Morgan dived onto him after he had already scored a try.

Ethan Hooker

Ethan Hooker of the South Africa Springboks runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 04, 2025 in London, England. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images.

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A tentative timeline has been set for Ethan Hooker’s return to the Springboks following surgery to his injured shoulder.

According to Rapport, Hooker will definitely miss the Nations Championship Tests against England, Scotland and Wales in July, but is targeting the opening Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on 22 August.

The 23-year-old Sharks star had surgery two and a half weeks ago after dislocating his shoulder in a Vodacom URC clash against the Ospreys last month. He is expected to be out for around 10 weeks.

Hooker suffered the injury after Ospreys wing Luke Morgan dived onto him after he had already scored a try.

The Sharks requested an investigation into the incident, but the citing commissioner ruled that Morgan’s actions did not warrant a yellow or red card.

Hooker enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 season with the Springboks, earning eight Test caps after making his debut off the bench against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last July.

His impressive form saw him named SA Rugby Young Player of the Year, while he was also nominated for the World Rugby Young Player of the Year award.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.




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