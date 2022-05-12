Bulls will not be sidetracked ahead of Lions clash, Swanepoel insists

Sports Reporter

While the Bulls are juggling two potential title challenges, they are fully focused on this weekend’s Currie Cup fixture against the Lions, according to lock Janko Swanepoel.

With the side from Tshwane having cemented a spot in the United Rugby Championship playoffs, and holding a commanding position in the Currie Cup, which is also nearing the knockout stages, there has been much talk around the team being on the verge of contesting playoff matches in two competitions.

However, Bulls second-rower Swanepoel insisted they were concentrating on the Jukskei derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, despite the team having to travel to Swansea in Wales next week for a crucial URC encounter against Ospreys.

“All the focus is on the Lions this week, because every game in the Currie Cup is important for us, just to keep that top spot on the log,” Swanepoel said.

“We take it game for game, and after the Lions, then we will start focusing on the Ospreys game.”

The Bulls are on the back of an important 48-38 win over Griquas at home last week. Despite the bonus-point victory, the side had a few lessons to take from the game, including not letting their guard down before the final whistle.

“It is important to focus for the full 80 minutes,” Swanepoel said.

“We need to begin like we did against Griquas last week and just stick to that. We are chasing the full 80 minutes against the Lions this week.”

The Lions may not have had the best of results so far this season, but the 22-year-old Swanepoel did not believe that took anything away from the threat posed by the visitors.

“We cannot take the Lions lightly. We saw how they played last week. They almost beat the Cheetahs (losing 35-26),” he said.

“It was just the discipline that cost them in the last few minutes of the second half, so we must just prepare for a tough game.”