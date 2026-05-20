Five uncapped players whose URC season warrants Bok shot

Special performances by five uncapped South Africans in this year's URC might just earn them Springbok call-ups.

It’s been another thrilling United Rugby Championship league phase, with the Lions reaching the play-offs for the first time, and the Stormers and Bulls each finishing in the top four to host a home quarter-final.

Several players have stood out, helping their team achieve success and knocking on the door of Springbok selection.

Some of these are uncapped at Test level, perhaps deserving a look-in while they are in form. Here are five of our top picks to get a go for the Boks.

Cheswill Jooste (Bulls)

Cheswill Jooste. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Another Junior Springbok hero, Jooste has grasped his opportunities at the Bulls this season, scoring six tries in just nine appearances across competitions while also battling injury. His individual effort against Munster has been nominated for Try of the Season.

Jooste will miss the second Bok alignment camp but is expected back on the field for the URC play-offs, with strong performances there potentially bringing him into Springbok contention.

Siba Mahashe (Lions)

Siba Mahashe. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

No one has burst onto the scene this season quite like the Lions flanker has since his January debut.

Last year’s Lions U21 captain has since become a regular starter in the senior side, and earned his first invitation to a Bok alignment camp. He has five tries from just eight URC games to boot.

It’s a stacked loose forward department but Mahashe has been as good as any of the others hoping for a chance this season.

Jurenzo Julius (Sharks)

Jurenzo Julius. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Left out of both of Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok alignment camps this year amid injury setbacks, the former Junior Springbok Player of the Year has made the most of every opportunity for the under-performing Sharks.

A hat-trick against Benetton was a standout for one of the country’s top attacking talents, while Julius has also grown in defence. Powerful and quick, he has a bright future ahead of him.

Paul de Villiers (Stormers)

Paul de Villiers. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The blindside flanker has been a relentless workhorse for the Stormers in his second senior season, turning in huge performances in attack and defence, making 16 URC turnovers (the fourth most), and scoring seven tries in 22 matches across competitions.

He’s also covered hooker as needed. The former Junior Bok captain was invited to both the Springbok alignment camps so far this year, and one feels it’s only a matter of time before he receives a call-up.

Haashim Pead (Lions)

Haashim Pead. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Pead has struggled to get the game time many feel he deserves at the Lions, playing second fiddle to rising Bok No 9 Morné van den Berg, but he has played well whenever given the chance.

In the wake of injuries to Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach and Jaden Hendrikse, one feels that Pead, Van den Berg and Embrose Papier will receive Bok call-ups early in the international season. He, like so many other young stars, has a bright Bok future ahead of him.

Honourable mentions

Emile van Heerden helped the Sharks top the URC lineout stats despite a difficult season. The Sharks Player of the Year made 14 of his team’s 41 lineout steals himself. Second-placed Glasgow finished with a total 26.

Jeandré Rudolph (Bulls) also made the most turnovers, with 20, and Werner Kok (Ulster) has been unstoppable in attack with 10 tries, the third highest by a player.

Other uncapped South Africans Suleiman Hartzenberg, Zekhethelo Siyaya, Batho Hlekani, and Jonathan Roche have all also performed brilliantly this season and deserve honourable mentions.