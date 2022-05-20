Blitzboks suffer shock loss to Ireland in Toulouse Sevens opener

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The South African Blitzboks have suffered a shock first game loss to Ireland in the latest World Rugby Sevens Series event in Toulouse, France.

Neil Powell’s team crashed 21-12 to the European side, putting them under great pressure to finish top of their pool at the Toulouse event.

The Blitzboks opened the scoring with Mfundo Ndhlovu before Ireland levelled at 7-all and then went 14-7 up.

The SA Sevens team then scored a second try through captain Siviwe Soyizwapi before Ireland scored a third try to go 21-12 up. And that’s how it stayed.

The Blitzboks will next be in action against Spain on Friday evening at 6.30pm and again on Saturday in their final pool game against Samoa at 12.22pm.

The quarter-finals will also be held on Saturday with the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.