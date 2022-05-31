‘We know what we need to do’: Stormers gear up for URC playoffs

Ross Roche

The Stormers’ final preparations are well under way for their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium this weekend.

South Africa’s most successful team in the URC so far, finishing second on the end of season log, will be eager to continue their fantastic run when they face the Scottish giants on Saturday.

“Coming back last week we had the travel factor (returning from Wales) so we gave the guys a few days to recover and refresh and at the back end of last week we started preparing again,” explained Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman.

“We had a look at our (previous) game against Scarlets, at areas where we can improve on and then had a look at Edinburgh, what are their threats and what they will bring to the game on Saturday.

“So our prep has been going well and you could feel it coming into this week. Everyone is on the same page and knows what we need to do.”

The Stormers were made to work extremely hard by Scarlets in their final pool match, with a last-second try on the fulltime hooter ensuring they would seal second spot on the log and a home quarterfinal (and semifinal if they get there).

It was a massive achievement to finish second on the log, especially after a rocky start to the URC last year.

“When we started the competition we weren’t sure what it would bring but the further we got into it we realised that we had a great opportunity,” said Snyman.

“Especially with the home run, having eight home games we realised we could put ourselves in a position to win the shield and make top four, and we did that.”

The players will now be looking to build on their superb season so far and try and make it through to the final, with a tough clash against Edinburgh first up in the playoffs.

“It’s our first playoff game in many years, so obviously there is a lot of excitement. The guys know the task that’s ahead of us and we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” said Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat.

“The processes are going to be so important this week, so we need to stick to that and not deviate off that, but the guys are really excited and it should be a good game.”