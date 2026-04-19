All Blacks plot massive SA invasion

"We will likely have a bigger coaching group given the number of players and, in some cases, two matches per week."

The All Blacks are planning their biggest modern-era tour to South Africa, and it’s set to be a full-scale assault.

New Zealand will bring a travelling group of around 80 members for this year’s Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the Springboks, under the guidance of incoming coach Dave Rennie.

A NZ Rugby spokesperson confirmed to Rapport that the squad size is still being finalised, but said it will be “in that region”, making it the largest touring group assembled by the All Blacks in the professional era.

“Dave will be the head coach. We will likely have a bigger coaching group given the number of players and, in some cases, two matches per week,” the spokesperson said. “The group will travel together wherever they go and won’t split.”

Demanding schedule

While the exact number of players is yet to be confirmed, the scale of the tour underlines New Zealand’s intent for a demanding schedule on South African soil.

In addition to four Tests, the All Blacks are set to face the Stormers in Cape Town, Sharks in Durban, Bulls in Pretoria and Lions in Johannesburg.

Rennie, however, faces a unique challenge in the build-up.

The coach remains tied to his club commitments in Japan with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers until early June, with his side currently flying high near the top of the standings.

That leaves limited time to fully integrate with his national coaching group ahead of his first Test in charge against France in Christchurch on 4 July.

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour fixtures

Friday, 7 August: vs Stormers, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Tuesday, 11 August: vs Sharks, Kings Park, Durban

Saturday, 15 August: vs Vodacom Bulls, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, 22 August: vs Springboks, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Tuesday, 25 August: vs Lions, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Saturday, 29 August: vs Springboks, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday, 5 September: vs Springboks, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday 12 September: vs Springboks, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.