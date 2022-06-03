Sharks boss names line-up for big Bulls clash at Loftus Versfeld

Sports Reporter

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has stuck largely with the same team that played against Ulster in round 18 two weekends ago for the URC quarterfinal against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

In the only change to team that traveled to Ireland, Le Roux Roets starts in Ruben van Heerden’s place in the second row with the remainder of the side retained for this game.

Thomas du Toit will again lead the side from tighthead prop, while Marius Louw and Lukhanyo Am will man the midfield.

The Sharks finished fifth on the points table with 57 points, one place worse off than the Bulls, who finished fourth with 58 points.



Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am, Marius Louw, Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Henco Venter, Siya Kolisi, Reniel Hugo, Le Roux Roets, Thomas du Toit (capt), Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khutha Mchunu, Ruben van Heerden, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain, Ben Tapuai