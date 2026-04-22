Sharks to fight like ‘someone on their deathbed’ against Edinburgh

Defence coach Joey Mongalo said the Sharks will show the same level of desperation against Edinburgh as someone fighting for their life.

The Sharks say they will play with the desperation of someone fighting for their life, come their 16th-round United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh on Friday night.

The teams meet in the third-last league phase match before the play-offs. The Sharks are 11th on the log, 11 points adrift of a qualification spot, with only a slim mathematical chance of reaching the quarter-finals at the end of May.

Meanwhile, the Durban union have requested the citing commissioner investigate an incident in last weekend’s defeat to Ospreys that left wing Ethan Hooker’s shoulder dislocated and the Springbok facing a three to four month injury lay-off.

Hooker received a great offload from Vincent Tshituka to run through defenders from his own 22 to the Ospreys try line. As he grounded well in the dead-ball area, Ospreys wing Luke Morgan belatedly dove on top of him without using his arms, before walking back to his teammates without apology.

Referee Mike Adamson and TMO Andrew McMenemy checked for a potential knock-on but did not review the incident.

10% survival chance

Sharks defence coach Joey Mongalo said they thought the defeat meant the end of their campaign, but permutations gave them a glimmer of hope.

“If you look at it now, we still have a 10% chance of living,” Mongalo said.

What we said was imagine you are on your deathbed and somebody said you have 10% chance of living, which is 10% chance of making a play-off.

“The desperation a person fights with to stay alive, that is the desperation we need to play with on Saturday against an also-desperate Edinburgh side.”

Edinburgh are one place below the Sharks but even three bonus-point wins could not see them home.

Last year’s quarterfinalists would still bring their best, Mongalo said.

Sharks to raise the bar against Edinburgh

“Edinburgh are a good side at home. They are proud people and the Hive Stadium is where the Scottish men and women come and support them proudly.

“We know it will be a hostile environment.”

The Sharks defence coach said they were strong in effort and physicality against Ospreys but would still need to raise the bar. Especially when it came to finishing opportunities.

“We are hoping our fans will switch on their TVs on Friday night and see desperate people fighting to stay alive in the competition.

“We are hoping people will see their character come out under the new regime of JP Pietersen.”