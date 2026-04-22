‘An exceptional journey’: Marcell Coetzee on Bulls captaincy milestone

Marcell Coetzee said it was 'phenomenal' to be listed among the greats like Naas Botha, Victor Matfield and Joost van der Westhuizen.

Marcell Coetzee thanked Bulls players and management for supporting him after he became the union’s fifth-most-capped captain.

Coetzee, 34, reached the milestone of 73 caps as captain, overtaking Anton Leonard (72), after the Bulls beat the Dragons 47-7 in Newport last weekend.

In preparing to face Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday, in the third-last league phase match before play-offs, Coetzee and utility forward Marco van Staden told media Tuesday the Bulls respect their Welsh opponents, coached by the formidable Dwayne Peel, whom Coetzee played under at Ulster.

“If you sort of know his mindset coming into games. His whole mantra and team is very good in attack. They have threats all over the park,” said Coetzee.

‘Team achievement’

On his journey at the Bulls, where he played since leaving Ulster in the 2020/21 season, apart from a brief stint at Kobelco Steelers in Japan, the loose forward said it was an honour to be named alongside some of South African rugby’s greats.

“The other day you arrive at the Bulls and the next you arrive at this achievement. That’s all grace to the management and players out to complement your role on the way.

“It’s great to be part of this exceptional group. If you look at the legacies of previous captains like Naas Botha, Victor Matfield, Joost van der Westhuizen, Ruben Kruger, it’s phenomenal.”

He said at the same time, having Springboks such as Van Staden, Handré Pollard, Gerhard Steenekamp and former Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé – who was Coetzee’s roommate on tour for the last six years and now set to move to Japan – around him helped when the going got tough.

“You’re only as good as the guys you surround yourself with. At the end of the day it’s a team achievement.

“If you can contribute whatever factor you can, that is awesome. For me it’s all about the journey with the guys and it’s been exceptional so far.”

Van Staden praises Bulls captain Coetzee

Van Staden said Coetzee was a player who led by example.

“He will always be in front in games, and show us by the way he plays. When we are under pressure, he is able to stay calm and help us have cool heads,” Van Staden said.

“The way he plays, he’s done nothing but great things for the Bulls jersey. He deserves his name up among all the captains.

“He’s been great for us as a group. We can say thank you and we know you will continue to do the same.”