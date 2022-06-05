Evan Roos continues to shine as Stormers power into URC semis

Ross Roche

Stormers eighthman Evan Roos continues to give the Springbok coaching staff endless headaches as another barnstorming performance assisted his side in beating Edinburgh 28-17 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal at Cape Town Stadium over the weekend.

Roos picked up a fully deserved man-of-the-match award after he led the game stats in carries and tackles, while he also picked up a loose ball to score a vital try in the second half of the match.

It is becoming harder and harder for the Bok management to ignore this immense talent, and after a lacklustre performance from Bok first choice number eight Duane Vermeulen during Ulster’s quarterfinal win over Munster, it makes this coming weekend’s semifinal clash between the two sides a massive one.

Roos was as humble as ever in the post-match chat on the side of the field, preferring to focus on the challenge of Edinburgh who did well to keep the scores level at half-time, before the Stormers pulled away in the second half.

“It was a good quarterfinal. It was tough as nails as always. Props to Edinburgh, they really brought it today, it was a tough physical battle, so well done to my team. It’s awesome to be part of this and going through to the next stage,” said Roos.

“I feel we did what we had to do in the first half, but we made a few little mistakes and were a bit too eager and not as composed as we should have been. But I think we did well in the second half and we got the result.”

The Stormers now shift their focus to a massive encounter with Ulster, who were very unlucky not to come away from Cape Town with a win earlier in the season when an extremely contentious refereeing call went against them, allowing the Stormers to sneak the win.

So along with the huge second meeting between Roos and his childhood hero Vermeulen, the Irish powerhouse will also be looking for a bit of revenge in the semi, which should add a bit of bite to the game.