OPINION: Stormers result would have been different if played elsewhere, under different ref

The Stormers were let down by poor officiating, perhaps affected by the hostile atmosphere at Stade Mayol.

One can’t help feeling that if the Stormers-Toulon Champions Cup last-16 match had been played at a different venue, or overseen by a different referee, the result might have been different.

The Cape side and their fans can feel let down by referee Christophe Ridley and the TMO, after a string of decisions went against them in the final eight minutes in front of a hostile crowd in Toulon, including a disallowed try that could have won the game.

Toulon controlled 55% possession and 62% territory and dominated large spells of general play, but the Stormers stayed in the contest throughout and led twice. They especially turned up the heat after Toulon went down to 14 and then 13 men for ill-discipline late on.

Stormers aggrieved

In the closing stages, prop Ntuthuko Mchunu crashed over the line, but the TMO ruled a marginal knock-on.

Moments later, Toulon’s Matthias Halagahu was yellow-carded for entering a Stormers maul illegally, which collapsed metres from the try line. Stormers boss John Dobson later said that that would have been a penalty try on any day in the URC.

When the Stormers struck again, lock Adré Smith appeared to be on the ball, though it was obscured, as Toulon defenders attempted to hold him up. Ridley referred the incident to the TMO, initially ruling that they had held the ball up.

The TMO could not confirm grounding, resulting in a no-try decision.

Replays also suggested Toulon flanker Charles Ollivon was offside at the point of pick-up, but Ridley ruled he had been behind the try line.

Dobson said he believed Smith had scored but understood the lack of clear evidence for a grounding. However, he was baffled as to why the referee did not give the Stormers an advantage for the obvious offside, though players protested.

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu felt the Stormers “could have been a lot more fortunate with some of the calls”. Loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani said experience in France had taught him that 50/50 decisions often go against visiting teams.

One has to wonder whether the hostile atmosphere at Stade Mayol and the referee’s background determined the result.

Would the decisions have been different if the match had been played outside France, or if a different referee had taken charge?