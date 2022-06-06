SA Rugby hope issue with Erasmus’ hacked Twitter account resolved ‘speedily’

Sports Reporter

SA Rugby are hopeful Twitter will get to the bottom of the issue that has resulted in the hacking of the Twitter account of their director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus’ Twitter handle was apparently hacked on Friday night and a pornographic clip sent out on it.

On Saturday morning, Erasmus responded by apologising to his followers for the clip. He also stated the account had been hacked.

On Sunday night, SA Rugby issued a statement saying Erasmus had confirmed the account, @RassieRugby, had been hacked and that he no longer has access to or control of the account.

SA Rugby further say the issue has been reported to Twitter and will hopefully be resolved speedily.

“Any content appearing under the handle should be disregarded as being posted by a malicious hacker until further notice,” the SA Rugby statement concludes.

Erasmus and Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber are expected to get the international rugby season’s preparations underway with a training camp, starting in Pretoria, on Monday.

The Boks’ first action of 2022 is next month when the world champions go up against Wales in three Tests.

Seventeen players will start the camp, including uncapped Sharks men, prop Ntuthuko Mchunu and scrumhalf Grant Williams, while injured players Cobus Reinach and Johan Goosen will also attend with an eye on undergoing rehabilitation on their injuries.

Players from the Bulls and Stormers teams, who’re still involved with the knockout rounds of the United Rugby Championship, are set to join the camp once their teams are done with the URC.