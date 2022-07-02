Bok comeback floors Wales in first Test at packed Loftus

Ross Roche

The Springboks produced a stirring comeback to recover from a 15 point halftime deficit to floor Wales with a Damian Willemse penalty in the 83rd minute to clinch an exciting 32-29 win at a raucous Loftus Versfeld in the first Test on Saturday evening.

It was a tale of two halves, with a huge Welsh effort in the first 40 seeing them run in two opportunistic tries to wing Louis Rees-Zammit, while flyhalf Dan Biggar nailed a conversion, drop goal and a penalty, to hold a shock 18-3 lead at the break.

However a massive second half effort from the Boks, with the pack finally kicking into gear, saw them score four tries in the second 40 to seal what looked to be an unlikely win at one stage.

“It was tough. They stopped our mauls and we didn’t kick according to our plan. But we knew that they would come out like that,” admitted Bok skipper Siya Kolisi.

“I wasn’t stressing too much in the first half. I knew we weren’t getting right what we wanted to do and as soon as we got that right I knew the momentum would shift. They controlled the game in the first half and had us playing on their terms.

“So the way we responded as a team was very good and the guys that came off the bench brought the energy that we needed and the fightback began. Once the mauls started going we started going forward.”

Shining Light

Bok eighthman Jasper Wiese was one of the few shining lights in the home side during the game, along with Willemse who put in a superb first 40 at fullback and second 40 at flyhalf, but it was Wiese in the end who cracked the nod for the man-of-the-match award.

“We didn’t start the first half as we wanted to, but we just said at halftime that we must stick to the plan and in the second half I think we put in a massive shift,” said Wiese.

“We knew that some things would go there way and we just had to stick to what we were doing and we would get the edge on them. So credit to the boys, they put in a massive shift and I am just very proud.

“Wales were massive. Hats off to them, they were very tough. We didn’t think it was going to be easy, but they made it very hard.”

Missed out on famous win

Welsh captain Dan Biggar was understandably very disappointed after the fulltime whistle, after his team just missed out on what would have been a famous win, but admitted that his side had made it hard on themselves during the second half.

“It was a huge effort considering we were written off from minute one, so we are really disappointed. There were probably a few key moments towards the end that cost us,” explained Biggar.

“We invited a bit of pressure on ourselves in the second half and couldn’t work our way out of it. We still had a couple of chances and just came down on the wrong side of those key decisions.

“In the first half we didn’t give South Africa a huge amount. We were accurate and played in the right areas of the field. We took our chances, we didn’t want to overcomplicate the game and we knew that it was going to be a match of attrition.”

“One thing we were a little disappointed with was our discipline. We conceded a lot of penalties, and invited pressure on ourselves.”