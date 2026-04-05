Door open for Bok prop’s contract extension with Stormers

"If he keeps playing and wants to stay at the Stormers, we will obviously accommodate him in the interests of himself and the national team."

Frans Malherbe will still have a future at the Stormers if he gets the all-clear to return to rugby later this month.

Coach John Dobson told Rapport that the Stormers would have no hesitation in extending the veteran prop’s contract, which is set to expire in June, by another year.

“If he keeps playing and wants to stay at the Stormers, we will obviously accommodate him in the interests of himself and the national team,” Dobson said.

The 35-year-old tighthead has been sidelined with a serious back injury, with his last appearance coming in April 2025. His recovery has not been without setbacks, including hip issues that disrupted his rehabilitation earlier this year.

‘He’s a legend’

But Dobson made it clear the door remains open for one of South African rugby’s most respected figures.

“He’s a legend, an icon of the game and a one-club man,” Dobson said.

Should Malherbe be cleared to play, he would form part of a formidable tighthead group at the Stormers next season, alongside Neethling Fouché, Wilco Louw and Zachary Porthen.

Despite his lengthy injury layoff, Malherbe remains firmly in the Springbok picture. He attended the first alignment camp of 2026 in Cape Town, having been persuaded by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus not to retire last year.

A double World Cup winner, Malherbe has not featured in a Test since September 2024 and has missed the Springboks’ last 17 matches through injury.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.