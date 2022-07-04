Roos set for Springbok debut, Pieter-Steph back in the mix

Ross Roche

Explosive Stormers eighthman Evan Roos is set to be in the running to make his Springbok debut in the Second Test against Wales at Free State Stadium on Saturday, after he took part in the Springbok press conference in Bloemfontein on Monday afternoon.

Roos, along with assistant coach Deon Davids, fronted up to the media, and spoke about last week’s win and the coming challenge in the second Test.

Davids also confirmed that star loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit was fit and available for selection for this weekend.

This could see a change in the loose trio selected when the team is named on Tuesday, with Du Toit possibly coming straight into the starting line-up for Franco Mostert and Roos possibly replacing Elrigh Louw on the bench.

For the 22-year-old Roos it will be a huge occasion if he is included in the match 23 and makes his debut against the Welsh.

“It is a massive honour being part of this group, having watched them growing up and what they have achieved, so it’s just awesome to be a part of this and working with the coaches and the class of players that we have here,” said Roos.

“It has been intense. It is obviously a level up from franchise rugby, it is a lot more detailed and gives you a new way of looking at rugby, but I am really enjoying it.

“Everyone has a role in the squad. So if you are not in the match 23 then you are helping them prepare for the match this weekend and trying to give them good pictures, so that they are prepared for the weekend.”

Good friends

Questioned about his rivalry with Bulls eighthman Louw, who made his debut off the bench at his Loftus home ground over the weekend and almost scored a try, Roos said they were good friends.

“Elrigh and I go back to 2019 where we were in the Junior Bok squad together. The media always puts up this rivalry, but we get along really well and are quite good mates,” explained Roos.

“He is an awesome player and there is a lot that I learn from him as well, so we just kind of exchange advice and ideas with each other to help us become better players.”

Another possible change in the starting line-up for this weekend’s game could see the return of flyhalf Handre Pollard, after a disastrous first half showing from Elton Jantjies over the past weekend.

It was unfortunate for Jantjies, who was thrown into the deep end against the Welsh after playing barely any rugby this year, and if he does make the match 23 this week, he will probably have to feature off of the bench.