WATCH: Springboks-Wales decider as big as Lions finale — Nienaber

The Springboks are preparing for a massive decider against Wales at the Cape Town stadium on Saturday, with coach Jacques Nienaber admitting that it is comparable to last year’s third Test decider against the British and Irish Lions.

All three games last year were played at the Cape Town stadium, with the Boks recovering from a first Test loss to win the series 2-1.

However on that occasion the hosts had to overcome many challenges including a Covid outbreak in the squad and went into the series undercooked, but still managed to emerge victorious.

This year they had a much better build-up to the Welsh series, with a very strong squad of inform players, but only just edged the first Test and lost the second, and a series loss would be a major shock for the world champs.

“This game is as big as the British and Irish Lions series decider (against the Springboks),” said Nienaber.

“Every game is about results. Even losing last weekend was a disaster for us. We selected that team because we believed they could beat Wales and for 78 minutes they did.

“Our plan was to beat them in the first two Test matches while having an opportunity to give everyone a run, but that didn’t happen and the third Test is now a final.”

With the close nature of the series so far, with the first Test decided by three points and the second Test decided by just one, Nienaber has been pleased with the exposure to a form of knockout rugby for the larger squad.

“We needed to get exposure to knock out rugby. I felt the first game was like a knockout because we had to come back to win and the second was like one because winning would have sealed the series,” explained Nienaber.

“Now this last game is a proper knockout game because we have to win to win the series. So it has been good to get exposure to that type of rugby during this series.”

‘Springboks final’

So with a grand total of just two points separating the two sides over two matches, another thrilling encounter is expected for the finale, with the team that is disciplined and executes their plan best over the 80 minutes expected to take the series.

“We pointed out from the outset of the series that Wales will be desperate and they showed that in the last two weeks,” said Nienaber.

“We are expecting another hard grind against them and the fact that they will be playing for their first series victory ever in South Africa will make them even more desperate to push us to the limit this weekend, so we know it will be an epic battle

“That said, we are also playing in what is essentially a final for us and we know that we need to pitch up on the day and deliver a quality 80-minute performance to emerge victorious”