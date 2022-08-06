Springboks v All Blacks in Mbombela — LIVE

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Two of rugby’s greatest rivals, the Springboks and All Blacks, will meet for the 102nd time when the 2022 Rugby Championship kicks off on Saturday.

The Boks and All Blacks will meet in Mbombela in Mpumalanga with the South Africans looking for their first win on home soil against their fiercest rivals for the first time since 2014.

In their previous 101 meetings, the All Blacks have won 60 times, and the Springboks 37 times, with four draws.

The South Africans go into Saturday’s game on the back of a 2-1 series against Wales in July, while the New Zealanders lost 2-1 to Ireland.

Springboks v All Blacks — Live updates

Kickoff is 5pm. Updates will appear below. Please refresh the browser tab if required.

All Blacks boss Ian Foster fired two assistant coaches, John Plumtree and Brad Mooar, ahead of the trip to South Africa, but his position is also under threat should the All Blacks fail on their South African tour.

Captain Same Cane, who is also under pressure following the Ireland loss, will also need a commanding two weeks in South Africa to hang on to his job.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber also has his critics and he’ll be desperate to make it back-to-back wins against the All Blacks. The sides meet today in Mbombela and again next Saturday in Joburg.

ALSO READ: The Greatest Rivalry: Boks v All Blacks — As close as it can possibly get

Nienaber has made a few changes to his side from the series-deciding Test against Wales, most notably at wing and scrumhalf where Kurt-Lee Arendse replaces the injured Cheslin Kolbe and Faf de Klerk coming in for Jaden Hendrikse respectively.

Also, Malcolm Marx will start his 50th Test, with Bongi Mbonambi shifting to the bench. Also coming onto the bench is Salmaan Moerat.

For the All Blacks, winger Caleb Clarke, hooker Samson Taukei’aho, tighthead prop Angus Ta’avao and lock Scott Barrett come into the starting team for Sevu Reece, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala and Brodie Retallick.

And on the bench Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax and Shannon Frizell are promoted.

Springboks team

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane.

Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Willie le Roux

All Blacks team

Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Akira Ioane; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock; Angus Ta’avao, Samson Taukei’aho, George Bower.

Bench: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Quinn Tupaea

ALSO READ: Rugby Championship focus: South Africa