Rugby Champs result: Springboks dominate All Blacks for brilliant win

Ross Roche

The Springboks produced a brilliant performance to absolutely dominate the All Blacks and clinch a comfortable 26-10 win in their opening Rugby Championship match at a packed Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening.

A boisterous crowd of over 42,000 people roared on the home side, led by a superb 55 minute showing from hooker Malcolm Marx in his 50th appearance for the Boks, with him an absolute menace at the breakdown earning him a deserved man-of-the-match award.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard enjoyed a sublime game with the boot, slotting three penalties, two conversions and a drop goal, while wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scored the Boks first try and was then red carded late in the match.

It was a disastrous start to the match for the Boks as within the first minute, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk clattered into the knee of All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke trying to make a tackle, with him then stretchered off, with Jaden Hendrikse taking his place.

However after that early bump, the Boks soon took full control of the match as they absolutely dominated the opening 25 minutes, barely letting the All Blacks out of their own half.

Two early chances saw wings Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi tackled into touch in the All Blacks 22m, as the Boks showed a willingness to run the ball.

But it was the boot that helped them break the deadlock as an up and under from Pollard was deflected by Arendse to Lukhanyo Am, who hit a gap, broke into the 22m and then offloaded to Arendse following up to go over in the corner.

Pollard’s extras had the Boks up 7-0 after nine minutes, which became 10-0 after 21 minutes as the All Blacks went off their feet at a ruck, giving Pollard an easy shot from just outside the 22m in front of the poles.

The All Blacks best play coupled with silly penalties at the breakdown and at their own scrum from the Boks, gave fullback Jordie Barrett a shot at goal in the 35th minute which he duly converted, with the score 10-3 at the break.

Exert dominance

It was a more even start to the second half, but the Boks soon started to exert their dominance, allowing Pollard to edge them further ahead with a 51st minute penalty and a cheeky 58th minute drop goal as they took a 15-3 lead.

The All Blacks were now getting desperate, and some poor knock-ons in the Bok 22m and half, allowed the home side to comfortably clear their lines.

Another penalty to Pollard in the 72nd minute pushed the Boks out over two converted scores ahead of the visitors.

Arendse then received his marching orders in the 75th minute after a nasty collision chasing an up and under ended with Beauden Barrett landing on his head and being stretchered off.

The extra man helped the All Blacks score a consolation try to replacement loose forward Dalton Papalii with a minute to go, only for them then to throw an errant ball in their own 22m, allowing Willie le Roux to sneak in kick ahead and score on the hooter to send the crowd wild.

Scorers

Springboks: Tries – Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux; Conversions – Handre Pollard (2); Penalties – Pollard (3); Drop Goal – Pollard

All Blacks: Try – Dalton Papalii; Conversion – Richie Mo’unga; Penalty – Jordie Barrett