OPINION: Malcolm Marx was not the best player this year

Pieter-Steph du Toit showed more consistency, and Ox Nché was stronger in the scrums until he was injured. That injury perhaps cost Nché the award.

Let me start by saying Malcolm Marx is a brilliant rugby player and, in my opinion, currently the best hooker in the world.

Seeing the Springboks celebrate his World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award fills one with pride for the player, team and country.

Marx became the fourth South African to receive the honour after Schalk Burger (2004), Bryan Habana (2007) and Pieter-Steph du Toit (2023 and 2024).

He beat out Bok teammates Du Toit and Ox Nché – the first prop ever nominated – and France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey, all of whom made strong cases.

But was he really the best this year?

Marx’s outstanding 2025 resume

Marx, 31, earned his second nomination after 2018, having enjoyed an outstanding year for the Springboks. He has started all 12 of his matches – the team have played 14 so far.

The 2017 SA Men’s Player of the Year has scored six tries, with one match left against Wales. But it has been his work in a dominant scrum and lineout, his carries, and his defence and jackals that earned him recognition.

He scored two tries in the Rugby Championship decider against Argentina (29-27) and was brilliant in loose play and lineouts during the 14-man 32-17 win over France in Paris.

He also won man of the match in the Springboks’ 24-13 win over Ireland in Dublin – their first in Ireland in 13 years.

Malcolm Marx drinks a Guinness after beating Ireland. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

However, Marx was not at his best in the first half of the season and took responsibility for misfiring lineouts.

Strong contenders

Multiple SA Player of the Year nominee Bongi Mbonambi and Bulls star Johan Grobbelaar are not far behind Marx. They may have had similar success if given the opportunity.

Nché played a greater role in the Boks’ scrum dominance until he was injured against Japan. He surely would have followed that up against France, Italy and Ireland.

His absence perhaps cost him the award.

Ox Nché was the first prop to ever be nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Unlike Marx, Du Toit was consistent throughout the season. He probably deserved to become the first South African to win the award three times.

Then there’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who, as a wing, played the flashiest rugby of the lot, scoring eight tries in the Six Nations and two in the Autumn Series.

But defeats to South Africa, three to New Zealand (where he was rested), and one to England meant his team’s inconsistency likely counted against him.