Springboks v All Blacks at Ellis Park — LIVE

The Springboks and All Blacks meet in a second 2022 Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.

The Boks will be a confident bunch after beating the same All Blacks team 26-10 in Mbombela a week ago, while the visitors to South Africa will be out to end a poor run of form which has seen them lose five of their last six matches.

Coach Ian Foster’s job is on the line today — if the All Blacks lose again it is almost a given he will get the sack. Captain Sam Cane is also understood to be close to being relieved of the leadership duties.

Springboks v All Blacks — Live Updates

Ellis Park is expected to be buzzing today, with the sold-out signs going up weeks ago already, for what should be another thrilling match between the great rivals.

Both coaches have made changes to their lineups from Mbombela, with Boks boss Jacques Nienaber bringing in fit-again Duane Vermeulen at No 8, while Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba and Jesse Kriel will also start for the home team.

The match will also mark the occasion of the 50th Test for Frans Malherbe.

The biggest change to the All Blacks team is at No 10 where Richie Mo’unga replaces Beauden Barrett.

Springboks

Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche.

Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Hershel Jantjies, Willie le Roux

All Blacks

Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Samson Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot.

Bench: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.

