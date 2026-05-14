Lions and Bok prop Ntlabakanye cops 18-month doping ban

The prop is thus ruled out of action for the remainder of the URC season as well as this year's Springbok Tests, at least.

Lions and Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has been handed an 18-month ban by the Independent Doping Tribunal Panel, who heard the case, following an anti-doping violation.

The Lions said in a statement on Thursday they would deliberate with MyPlayers – the players’ association – on the appropriate next steps.

They added they would continue to support Ntlabakanye.

The prop is ineligible to play from 13 May, ruling out of the rest of the URC season as well as the Springbok Test matches this year. His ban will run until 13 November 2027, putting him out of action for most of next year, including the Rugby World Cup.

Ntlabakanye failed a random urine test in May last year. He, however, stated he had been prescribed the banned medicine, the hormone and metabolic modulator which contained anastrozole, by a medical doctor.

It would seem the prop will also be stripped of part of his salary as well as any other benefits obtained since returning the positive test last May.

“The Doping Tribunal ruled that all the player’s individual competitive results and benefits such as player-of-the-match awards, personal accolades, match fees and bonuses are disqualified with effect from the date of sample collection,” a SAIDS statement said.

“The disqualification of results is limited to the player’s own individual competitive results and benefits and does not extend to a team result.”

Ntlabakanye, the SA Institute for Drug-free Sport, World Rugby and the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) have 21 days within which to file an appeal against the sanction (made by IDTP) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.