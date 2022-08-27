Wallabies v Springboks in Adelaide — LIVE

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Australia and South Africa clash in a Rugby Championship game in Adelaide on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30am, SA time.

It is round three of the competition, with both teams having won one game and lost one game so far.

The Springboks beat the All Blacks in Mbombela and then lost in Joburg, while the Wallabies beat Los Pumas and then lost to Los Pumas in Argentina.

Kick-off is 7.30am SA time

Updates will appear below. Please refresh the browser tab if required.

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has brought in Warrick Gelant to play on the right wing, following injuries to Cheslin Kolbe and Jesse Kriel, while rookie Kurt-Lee Arendse is suspended.

In the other most significant selections for the match, Joseph Dweba has been retained at hooker despite a poor showing last time out against the All Blacks, while prop Ox Nche and No 8 Duane Vermeulen have also been backed to start again.

It is also the first time in the Rugby Championship that the Boks have gone into a game with a split of five forwards and three backs on the bench, including Elton Jantjies being brought back into the matchday-23.

Frans Steyn, the 35-year-old former two-time World Cup winner, will also feature for the Boks for the first time this year.

The Australians have made six change to their side following the loss in San Juan, with Reece Hodge at fullback. Young flyhalf Noah Lolesio has, however, been retained, which means there is no place in the team for veteran Bernard Foley.

TEAMS

Wallabies

Reece Hodge, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway, Matt Philip, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (capt). Bench: David Porecki, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Darcy Swain, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Andrew Kellaway

Springboks

Damian Willemse, Warrick Gelant, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn