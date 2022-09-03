Desperate Boks ‘have to be better’ to end Aussie losing streak, says Kolisi

Ross Roche

A desperate Springbok team has to be a lot better if they want to end an eight game and nine year winless run against the Wallabies in Australia when they take on the hosts in their second Rugby Championship match in Sydney on Saturday.

The Boks were soundly beaten 25-17 in the first match in Adelaide over the past weekend and head into the second game with a raft of changes due to injuries and rotation.

But having lost their last two Rugby Championship games in a row and sitting rock bottom of the table, another loss would all but end their chances in the competition and extend a run that has seen them lose seven and draw one of their last eight games Down Under.

“We have to do something different. Eight games in a row we haven’t won here so something’s got to be done,” admitted captain Siya Kolisi during the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We fought back well at the end (of the previous match) but we want to make sure that we start with better intent this weekend.

“We have to be better this weekend, we have no choice. No matter how the win comes we do need it or we are out of the Rugby Championship.”

Continued support

Kolisi hopes that despite the inconsistent form shown by the Boks this season, that has seen them win three and lose three matches so far, that the fans will continue to back and support them in the coming games.

“We fully understand the frustration of the South African people and we as players accept when they are upset, because when they celebrate they celebrate with us,” explained Kolisi.

“We are feeling the same kind of frustration because when we finish a game we then sit and watch it and see where we should have finished better and we feel the same frustration.

“But all we can do is just say that we will do our best to be better this weekend and we are grateful that they do share those thoughts because we do see them and we do take it seriously because without the people we can’t do what we love.”

Kolisi continued: “We hope they won’t give up on us. We have worked really hard this week and this game is important to us. We definitely want to take our opportunities better this week.

“We totally understand people being frustrated with us not being consistent. That’s our ultimate goal, we want to be as consistent as we can.

“It’s been a proper week of training in which we have been working hard and the coaches have tried to take our minds off things by spending time and doing things together. So we are ready for the match.”