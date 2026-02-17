Celebs And Viral

NBA All-Star ‘date night’: Boks star Siya Kolisi and Rachel John in LA… Is New York next?

Cornelia Le Roux

17 February 2026

SA rugby legend Siya Kolisi and Rachel John's transatlantic romance continues with NBA weekend appearance in Los Angeles.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi girlfriend Rachel John NBA All-Star Los Angeles LA

Springboks icon and Stormers player Siya Kolisi’ and Rachel John’s Los Angeles getaway to the NBA All-Star weekend has Mzansi talking…again. Pictures: TikTok and Instagram

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his rumoured girlfriend Rachel John are giving major “American Dream” energy after vibing courtside during the 75th NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, California.

The pair were spotted soaking up the electric atmosphere, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their trip on social media, and fans were quick to label it a full-blown “baecation”.

From stylish outfits to relaxed smiles, the duo looked completely at ease as they mingled with A-listers and soaked up all the basketball action.

NBA weekend for Siya Kolisi, Rachel John: Separate posts, same location…

Although the burly flanker and 25-year-old Dutch-Nigerian influencer posted separately, followers were quick to notice that they were headed for the same locations ahead of the All-Star action.

Ahead of the weekend, a visibly excited John – who is currently spending time in Amsterdam – shared on her TikTok account that she was on her way to Los Angeles and New York.

“Going to LA & NY 😍,” she wrote.

@racheljohnie

Going to LA & NY 😍

♬ Lush Life with a Touch Of Funk – touchoffunk
@siyakolisi

molweni eMelika 🇺🇸

♬ original sound – Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi’s NBA courtside buzz

In his posts, the double World Cup-winning captain smiles from ear-to-ear as he poses in the buzzing venue.

“What a great experience,” Siya captioned a star-studded NBA photo dump, including American rapper and actor Ludacris, American actor Sterling Brown and more.

“Stars were out and I was that fan – excuse me😂! What a great experience 🙏🏾,” he wrote – a photo dump further fuelling excitement about the pair’s international adventure.

@siyakolisi My first NBA All Star experience and I’m in awe ! Felt like umntana 🥹 @NBAAfricaOfficial @NBA #sportsontiktok #NBA #NBAAlIStar #Basketball ♬ original sound – NjabuloJustin🅴

Could the Big Apple be their next romantic backdrop?

Fans have already started speculating that their US getaway might not end in Los Angeles – with whispers of a possible New York stop next judging by the author and influencer’s social media

Reactions to John and Kolisi’s NBA posts flooded their respective comment sections with heart emojis and fire reactions.

@#insomnia joked: “All the Rachels in America must hide.”

On John’s posts, followers pointed out that the duo were heading in the same direction and concluded that they were going to spend time together on another “baecation”.

Springboks captain Siya Kolis and Rachel John
Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: From appearing courtside at the ATP finals in Italy last year to a viral clip of the Springboks captain and Dutch influencer in Zimbabwe. Pictures: TikTok, X and Instagram

This after footage of Kolisi and John together at the Victoria Waterfall in Zimbabwe went viral at the beginning of this year, seemingly confirming their romantic relationship.

@YellowHeart commented: “Siya landed too 😏. Rachel 2.0 is not wasting time.”

@melissadlamini351: “Our captain 🧑‍✈️also took a flight 😂. You guys must just stop hiding and post pictures of the two of you 😂.”

@No’Bob’wire: “OMG, you guys made the All-Star weekend your date night. I’m so jealous, enjoy 🤣✨❤️.

Amsterdam twist: Are Siya Kolisi and Rachel John dating long-distance?

The LA outing comes shortly after Rachel John returned to the Netherlands and subsequently giving the amateur kickboxer and surf instructor’s followers a sneak peek into her European life.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rachel John (@racheljohn)

Her departure from South Africa earlier this month sparked rumours that the relationship might be facing challenges – especially after she described feeling “heartbroken” in a previous post.

However, their rumoured reunion in the US appears to have silenced any break-up speculation. Instead of drifting apart, the duo seems to be navigating a jet-set romance across continents.

Siya’s ‘two’ Rachels

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi and rachel divorce settlement
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his then-wife, Rachel, announced in October 2024 that they were heading for a divorce after eight years of marriage. Pictures: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi and Gallo Images

Kolisi’s high-profile split from Rachel Kolisi in October 2024 and the former golden couple’s divorce placed his personal life firmly under the microscope.

Every public appearance since has been dissected by fans. The LA weekend only intensified that spotlight.

What’s next for this power duo?

While neither Kolisi nor John has officially defined their relationship, their transatlantic meet-ups and courtside chemistry suggest this story is far from over.

From Cape Town to Amsterdam to Los Angeles – and possibly New York – this globetrotting duo is keeping fans guessing.

One thing’s certain: wherever Siya Kolisi goes, the cameras – and commentary – follow.

