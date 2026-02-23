Engagement bling buzz: Springboks star Siya Kolisi and Rachel John in New York [Watch]

Fans are buzzing over whether Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi overcame more than just his fear of heights on top of New York's Empire State Building with Rachel John.

The social media streets are buzzing again after Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his rumoured girlfriend, Rachel John, have set social media streets ablaze once again with their idyllic “baecation” in the United States.

The 34-year-old rugby icon and the bubbly brunette – who first sparked romance rumours late last year – are currently living it up in New York.

Higher love: Siya Kolisi overcomes fear of heights with Rachel John

While on top of the Empire State Building, the Siya posted a hilarious video clip via Instagram in which the powerhouse rugby player tackles his fear of heights to marvel at the breathtaking city panoramas from the iconic NYC landmark.

Watch: Siya’s ‘fear or no fear’ moment

“I don’t know what’s going on, but yeah, the things we do for social media. Any who, we are here now… Fear or no fear siyanyuka e (we are going up),” the double World Cup winning skipper captioned his post.

‘He said he knew a place’

John also shared TikTok vlogs from the towering skyscraper, as well as footage featuring some of the couple’s other experiences in the Big Apple.

She captioned one clip, “He said he knew a spot” with the “he” referring to Siya Kolisi. Take a look…

Fans react: ‘She has a ring on her engagement finger’

In one of her posts, eagle-eyed Mzansi “detectives” spotted what looks like a small diamond ring gleaming on the 25-year-old Dutch-Nigerian content creator’s ring finger in one of her posts.

New York New York! Fans are buzzing over possible proposal vibes from Siya Kolisi after spotting a ring on Rachel John’s ring finger. Pictures: TikTok and Instagram

As the engagement speculations took off, comments flooded in, ranging from “She has a ring on her engagement finger!” and “I see it too!”

Some even begged John for a full vlog series “from her engagement to her wedding”.

Did Siya Kolisi pop the big question?

The two lovebirds also went to watch the critically acclaimed Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen featuring music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

Siya even rubbed shoulders with the 16-time Grammy winner behind the scenes with Keys thanking our Captain Fantastic for the “unforgettable memory” of meeting him on Instagram.

Siya Kolisi met award-winning songstress Alicia Keys after a performance of the Broadway show ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ in New York. Picture: Instagram

There has been no official word from the duo on the ring rumours, but the timing feels oh-so-romantic – could Siya have popped the question atop one of the world’s most famous spots?

Siya’s helicopter proposal to ex Rachel Kolisi

Fans are drawing parallels to his grand 2015 helicopter proposal to ex-wife Rachel Kolisi over Table Mountain, wondering if history’s repeating itself with an Empire State twist.

This New York magic follows hot on the heels of their courtside “date night” at the 75th NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles earlier in February.

Springboks icon and Stormers player Siya Kolisi’ and Rachel John’s Los Angeles NBA All-Star weekend has Mzansi talking…again. Pictures: TikTok and Instagram

The couple vibed among the stars, sharing separate but synced posts of the electric atmosphere – Siya gushing on TikTok about his “first NBA All Star experience” leaving him “in awe” and feeling “like umntana” (a kid), while Rachel documented her jet-lagged adventure straight to the game.

Fans dubbed it pure “American Dream” energy, with courtside snaps fueling even more couple goals chatter.

Siya Kolis and Rachel John: Relationship timeline

The romance timeline kicked off in late 2025 at the ATP Finals in Italy, heated up with Rachel John’s Jeffrey’s Bay birthday celebration, and went “public-ish” during a January 2026 Victoria Falls getaway (despite some shade over it being Siya’s old honeymoon spot).

Not-so-long ‘long-distance’ relationship: Globe-trotting and glowing together

After a very brief “long-distance relationship moment” when Rachel returned to her home in Amsterdam for some kickboxing and other commitments, the US trip screams commitment.

Whether it’s official bling or just a stylish accessory, one thing’s clear: Siya and Rachel are living their best love story, globe-trotting and glowing.

Mzansi’s watching every move – congrats or confirmation incoming?