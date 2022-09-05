Boks touch down in Argentina, turn attention to Pumas

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks have arrived in Argentina ahead of their penultimate Rugby Championship match against the Pumas in Buenos Aires next weekend.

Jacques Nienaber and his squad touched down on Sunday night (SA time) after a long-haul flight which included a stop-over in New Zealand.

???????? The Boks have touched down in Argentina and have shifted their focus to the next task at hand – facing the Pumas in Buenos Aires. More here: https://t.co/f9akN6aYa1#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/G72ufIlcTS— Springboks (@Springboks) September 4, 2022

The Boks will enjoy a few days of rest before turning their attention to the of two matches against the Pumas — the second match, and final outing of the 2022 Rugby Championship — will be played between the teams in Durban on September 24.

The Boks departed Australia from Sydney via Auckland for Buenos Aires on Sunday morning (Australian time), hours after their 24-8 win against the Wallabies on Saturday, which reignited their chances in this year’s competition.

All four teams in the Rugby Championship have a chance of winning the title, with each having two games to play.

The Boks and Argentina square off in two matches as do New Zealand and Australia, home and away.

New Zealand currently lead the way with 10 points, followed by the Boks, Wallabies and Pumas, all on nine points.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber will be pleased with what his side produced in Sydney and it is unlikely he will tinker too much with the lineup for the first of the Pumas Tests.

With the likes off Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Bongi Mbonambi seemingly ruled out for the rest of the international season, Nienaber will most likely continue to back Damian Willemse at 10, with Willie le Roux at 15.

Jesse Kriel, who stood in for Am in Sydney, is also likely to continue in his current role as he is the only other player in the squad who is fully comfortable at 13.

Wallabies players react after their loss to the Springboks in Sydney. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Jasper Wiese, who started ahead of Duane Vermeulen, and Franco Mostert, who played ahead of Pieter-Steph du Toit last Saturday, could also retain their places in the team, and so, too, Jaden Hendrikse at scrumhalf.

Also, with Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse unavailable, young Canan Moodie is almost sure to win a second cap in Buenos Aires.

Am, who underwent knee surgery last week, is expected to be out of action for up to 12 weeks, while Pollard, also with a knee problem, could be out for six weeks.

Mbonambi, also nursing a sore knee, may return ahead of the Durban Test against the Pumas, but Malcolm Marx looks set to continue in his starting role for now.