From 8th to 13th in one round … Lions now need every URC log point they can get

The Lions need to pick up an upset win over Glasgow Warriors in Scotland if they are to put qualifying for the URC playoffs back in their hands.

A costly defeat against Cardiff over the weekend has left the Lions looking nervously at the United Rugby Championship (URC) log, as they have dropped from eighth place to 13th after just one weekend.

They are still fully in the hunt for a playoff spot, but if they come away from their next tour match against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland without any points, it will leave them with a lot to do in their home run to finish the pool phase and get into the top eight.

Things could have been so different if the Lions had managed to win their last two games against the Sharks in Durban and Cardiff in Wales, with them well in the fight in both matches before going down 25-22 and 20-17 respectively.

The Cardiff result will sting more as the Lions fully deserved to win the match after dominating most of the key stats, while a couple of contentious decisions also went against them, but in the end it was their inability to finish their numerous opportunities that cost them dearly.

They now face a monstrous challenge of trying to upset the competition defending champions and current second ranked side on the log, Glasgow on their home patch, which will be an incredibly difficult thing to do.

Glasgow have only lost four games this season, with their biggest a four point loss against the Sharks in Durban, while they have also suffered two one point defeats.

Take heart

The Lions could take heart from their only home loss, earlier this month against Ospreys, but the 32-31 defeat was with all of their Scottish internationals in Six Nations action, and most of them should be back for this coming weekend’s game.

What the Lions should be fully focusing on is trying to get as many log points out of the Glasgow game as possible, because even if they lose, if they manage to walk away with two losing bonus points it will assist them ahead of their last four pool games back at home on the Highveld.

“With the log being so tight obviously every single point is good. We got one (losing bonus point against Cardiff), but we felt that by the end of the game we had done enough to get the win,” said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen when reflecting on the match.

“Off to Glasgow now. It is also going to be cold and windy. They are a tough team that managed to get a good win against Munster. So it is going to be important for us to get points again.

“Yes, we have four home games (to finish the pool phase), but we are disappointed with the Cardiff result. We felt it was an opportunity missed. Against Glasgow we need to get as many points as possible. So I am looking forward to a good week of prep in Glasgow.”

After two straight losses the Lions will also be eager to build up some winning momentum ahead of their Challenge Cup last 16 clash against Edinburgh the following weekend.