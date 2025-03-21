‘Cardiff have improved dramatically,’ says Lions coach ahead of URC clash

The Lions know that Cardiff will pose a stiffer challenge than they have faced against the Welsh side in previous URC seasons.

The Lions celebrate scoring a try in their URC win over Cardiff at Ellis Park last season. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions are prepared for a different Cardiff side when they clash in their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Arms Park in Wales on Friday night (kick-off 9:35pm).

In the past three URC seasons Cardiff have never finished ahead of the visitors, finishing 14th, 10th and 12th, while the Lions finished 12th and ninth twice.

The Lions have also beaten Cardiff comfortably every season, winning 37-20 at home in the 2021-22 campaign, 31-18 away in 2022-23 and 34-13 back on home turf last season.

A different Cardiff

However, so far this season Cardiff have exceeded expectations and currently sit sixth on the log, two points and two places ahead of the Lions, and based on their form they should bring a much different challenge to what the Johannesburg side has faced before.

Assistant coach Barend Pieterse admitted as much in a press conference earlier in the week, explaining that Cardiff were a changed team this season, and that it would be a tricky encounter for the Lions to get the points needed to keep themselves in the URC top eight.

“The Cardiff game is going to be very tough. They are not the same team they have been over the past three seasons, especially with their head coach Matt Sherratt being more involved with coaching Wales,” said Pieterse.

“I know their forward coach Corniel van Zyl very well. They are a well-drilled team and have improved dramatically since last season.

“We need to get points in these next two games so that we can be in a position that when we get back home to Ellis Park our future is in our hands. We don’t want to be relying on other teams to lose for us to get a playoff spot.”

Weather conditions

Weather conditions could play a big part in the game, with cold and rainy conditions expected, and that could see the Lions have to temper their usual attacking game plane to match what is in front of them on the night.

“You always have to modify a little bit (depending on the conditions). Even back in SA when we played that last game against the Sharks (in Durban), the conditions were a little bit more difficult,” said Pieterse.

“We will have to modify it a little bit, but we also don’t want to go away from our strengths and what has been working for us. They are predicting a little bit of rain, but we will play the situation on the day. Our strength is keeping the ball and I don’t see ourselves changing too much on the day.”

This is the Lions first game on tour and a good win will set them up well with a URC match against Glasgow Warriors to follow, and a last 16 Challenge Cup clash against Edinburgh, both in Scotland, to finish things off.