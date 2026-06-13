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Ackerman cops ban for Leinster red

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

13 June 2026

09:45 am

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The suspension means Ackermann will miss the Stormers XXIII's opening three Currie Cup matches against Griquas, Boland and the Sharks.

Ruan Ackerman

Ruan Ackerman has been handed a 3-match ban for his dangerous tackle against Leinster in the URC semifinal. Picture: sarugbymag

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Stormers loose forward Ruan Ackermann has been suspended for a dangerous cleanout against Leinster.

The 30-year-old has been handed a three-match ban following his red card in the Vodacom URC semi-final in Dublin.

The incident occurred in the 69th minute, with the Stormers trailing just 13-11 and still firmly in contention before they eventually lost 20-11.

Referee Hollie Davidson dismissed Ackerman under Law 9.20(a), which relates to dangerous play at a ruck or maul.

The No 8 admitted he had committed foul play that warranted a red card during the disciplinary process overseen by judicial officer Simon Thomas.

Thomas ruled that the offence warranted a mid-range entry point of six weeks before reducing the sanction by 50% due to Ackermann’s acceptance of wrongdoing and previously clean disciplinary record.

The suspension means Ackermann will miss the Stormers XXIII’s opening three Currie Cup matches against Griquas, Boland and the Sharks.

However, the ban could be reduced to two matches if he successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.




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