Currie Cup result: Cheetahs stun wasteful Stormers in Cape Town

The Cheetahs trailed for the majority of the game, before sneaking in and stealing a win at the death from Stormers.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk helped the Cheetahs stun a wasteful Stormers team with a try after the fulltime hooter to give them a 31-26 win in their Currie Cup clash at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the hosts being the better team overall they were made pay after they had a number of chances in both halves, but were unable to convert them, which kept the visitors in the game and eventually saw them snatch the result, having trailed for the vast majority of the encounter.

The full house of points lifts the Cheetahs to second on the log, level on points with the table topping Griquas going into the business end of the competition.

The Stormers dominated the first half, but were unable to build a significant lead as they had to settle for a 14-5 lead at halftime.

They were held up over the line on three occasions, two of those within the first 10 minutes, before scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer sniped over to open the scoring.

But the Cheetahs hits straight back just two minutes later with their first serious foray into the Stormers 22m, ending with wing Prince Nkabinde picking up at a ruck and diving over from close range to make it 7-5 after 12 minutes.

The Stormers were mostly in charge over the rest of the half, although the Cheetahs had a few chances, before hooker Vernon Paulo took a tap and go in the visitors 22m to power over just two minutes before the end of the half, with flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis adding the extras.

Second half

It was a great start to the second half for the Cheetahs as they took play into the Stormers 22m and hammered away on the line, before captain Neels Volschenk reached over to dot down, and inside centre Zander du Plessis slotted the easy conversion to make it a two point game.

But the Stormers pushed themselves back into a solid lead in the 57th minute when another tap and go in the Cheetahs 22m ended with replacement loose forward Wandile Mlaba bashing over, as they moved ahead 21-12.

However Mlaba went from hero to villain in a matter of minutes when he was yellow carded for a dangerous tip tackle.

That allowed the Cheetahs to hit back as they took play into the Stormers 22m and got close, where wing Michael Annies crashed over for the converted try, making it a two point game again in the 62nd minute.

The Stormers then started unravelling as the Cheetahs upped the ante, and just before getting back to 14-men, the visitors were awarded a penalty try and flank Xola Nyali was yellow carded after a deliberate knock on stopped what looked to be a certain try in the 68th minute.

But their lead lasted just seven minutes as Mlaba, fresh after 10 minutes in the bin, powered his way over the line in the corner, only for the conversion to be pushed wide leaving the sides level pegging going into the final five minutes.

That set up the grand finale that saw double world cup winner De Klerk dive over in the corner to steal the win.

Scorers

Stormers: Tries – Stefan Ungerer, Vernon Paulo, Wandile Mlaba (2); Conversions – Jean-Luc du Plessis (3)

Cheetahs: Tries – Prince Nkabinde, Neels Volschenk, Michael Annies, Penalty Try, Faf de Klerk; Conversions – Zander du Plessis (2)