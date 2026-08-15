Currie Cup result: Pumas outclass error-ridden Stormers

The Pumas next host defending champions Griquas on Friday afternoon while the Stormers XXIII travel to Pretoria to face the struggling Vodacom Bulls XV.

The Pumas ran in four tries as they dispatched the Stormers XXIII in almost perfect playing conditions in Mbombela on Saturday.

Jimmy Stonehouse’s side were comfortable 29-7 winners on the night to continue their late push for the Currie Cup playoffs.

The Stormers immediately showed they intended to test the Pumas in the aerial battle, with scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and captain Jean-Luc du Plessis regularly sending bombs towards the hosts’ back three.

Up for the challenge

The Pumas stood up well to the challenge, though, and despite the Stormers doing most of the attacking in the opening quarter, it was the hosts who took the lead through a Nevaldo Fleurs penalty in the 10th minute.

The visitors were dealt a blow when Ungerer was forced from the field with his left arm in a sling. The injury will concern Stormers director of rugby John Dobson, who has already lost Imad Khan and Dewaldt Duvenhage to injuries ahead of the new Vodacom URC season.

The Pumas came alive in the final 10 minutes of the half, with scrumhalf Thomas Bursey and winger Banie Britz crossing for tries to give the hosts a 15-0 lead at the break.

The Pumas weren’t initially able to build on that momentum they’d built up before halftime, and in fact, it was the visitors who scored first in the 51st minute. Winger Mfundo Ndhlovu dancing through the gap after some sustained pressure and ball possession from the Stormers XXIII.

Conceding that try seemed to spur the Pumas into action as they then built pressure on the Stormers’ line. The pressure soon told as replacement hooker Jan-Henning Campher crashed over the line from a rolling maul. That was followed shortly by another maul try – this time by lock JJ Scheepers. Man of the Match Fleurs – who had been exceptional from the kicking tee – converted both scores.

The Pumas next host defending champions Griquas on Friday afternoon while the Stormers XXIII make the short trip to Pretoria to face the struggling Vodacom Bulls XV.

PUMAS – Tries: Thomas Bursey, Banie Britz, Jan-Henning Campher, JJ Scheepers. Conversion: Nevaldo Fleurs. Penalty: Fleurs.

STORMERS XXIII – Try: Mfundo Ndhlovu. Conversion: Kyle Smith.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.