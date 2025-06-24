Ackermann joins the Stormers ahead of 2025/26 season

The hard-working flanker will bring a wealth of experience to the Cape side after spending eight years playing in Europe.

Former Lions and Gloucester loose forward, Ruan Ackermann, has returned to South Africa and will next play for the Stormers.

The 29-year-old will be available for the Cape-based side from the start of the 2026/26 season, which means he’s set to feature in the next instalment of the United Rugby Championship.

Ackermann, son of former Bok and Lions coach Johan, played for the Lions senior team straight out of high school between 2015 and 2017 before joining Gloucester, where he played for eight years. In that time he qualified to play for England.

In total he made 172 appearances for the English club. He has also played for the Barbarians and featured for the SA ‘A’ team in 2017.

Ackermann joins the likes of Springboks Cobus Reinach and Ntuthuko Mchunu on a growing list of exciting new signings ahead of next season.

‘Proven performer’

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that he is delighted to secure Ackermann’s services for several reasons.

“Ruan is a proven performer who puts in the kind of hard work that our game model requires. Our fans can expect complete commitment from him for every minute he spends in our jersey,” said Dobson.

“We are very excited to see the impact he will make here and I’m confident that he will become a firm favourite at Cape Town Stadium.”

Ackermann said that he cannot wait to get to Cape Town and link up with his new teammates.

“The support for rugby in Cape Town is second to none and there are obviously some incredible players and coaches there, so I am looking forward to what should be an exciting new journey for me and my family.

“I’m ready to give everything I have to the cause and make a positive contribution in any way I can as part of what will be a strong squad next season,” he said.